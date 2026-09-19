Saffie Osborne and Paul Mulrennan are amongst those inspecting the track at Ayr
Ayr goes ahead after a second look

Ayr goes ahead for Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup card after heavy rain forces delay and revised schedule

Horse Racing
Sat September 19, 2026 · 1h ago

Ayr's Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup card goes ahead after heavy rain forced two inspections, a delay and a revised schedule.

Just after 10am they had 8.5mm in an hour with the ground changed to heavy ahead of Scotland's biggest race day on the Flat.

With standing water at the half-furlong marker officials had to call a snap inspection which went ahead at 12:20.

After that inspection took place they decided to check again at 13:45 and it finally got the green light after the second check with a revised schedule of:

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