Ayr goes ahead for Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup card after heavy rain forces delay and revised schedule

Ayr's Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup card goes ahead after heavy rain forced two inspections, a delay and a revised schedule.
Just after 10am they had 8.5mm in an hour with the ground changed to heavy ahead of Scotland's biggest race day on the Flat.
With standing water at the half-furlong marker officials had to call a snap inspection which went ahead at 12:20.
After that inspection took place they decided to check again at 13:45 and it finally got the green light after the second check with a revised schedule of:
- 14:30 Ladbrokes Ayr Silver Cup
- 15:05 Ladbrokes 'New Customers Get 50/1 Old Firm Offer' Firth Of Clyde (Fillies' Group 3)
- 15:40 Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup
- 16:15 Ladbrokes 'Bet 5 Get 30 New Customer Offer' Handicap
- 16:50 Ladbrokes 'Get Racing Bet Builder Winnings Boosts' Doonside Cup Stakes (Listed)
- 17:20 British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes
- 17:50 Jordan Electrics Handicap
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.