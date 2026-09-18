Ayr Friday review: Mussab blooms in Rosebery for Faheys

A review of the action from Ayr on Friday as Mussab landed the Listed British EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes.
Mussab glides through Rosebery
Mussab handled the testing conditions the best as Richard & Peter Fahey's colt impressed in the Listed British EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes.
With rain falling on soft ground Mussab was noticeably travelling better than the rest of the field approaching the final quarter mile and Oisin Orr held the son of Ten Sovereigns together for a one and a quarter length success at odds of 9/2.
Dubai Champion (15/2) was second with Dance A Jig (4/1) third.
5/4 favourite Hickory Lad was well beaten in fifth.
Mussab looked right at home at the trip having won over five furlongs at Newcastle last time, as well, having previously finished sixth in the Gimcrack over six furlongs at York.
Richard Fahey said: “We were a little worried about the ground, as everybody was, but I was very pleased with that performance.
"He’s a smart horse and while he disappointed in the Gimcrack, maybe he is an out-and-out five furlong colt. He’ll probably go to the Cornwallis at Newmarket now.”
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Quinns strike in Bronze Cup
Eye Of Dubai (15/2) bounced back to winning form in the Ladbrokes Ayr Bronze Cup.
John & Sean Quinn's five-year-old hadn't really had his ground all year but relished the soft conditions in first-time blinkers as he travelled smoothly throughout the race on the far side from stall two.
When Jason Hart asked him to go and win his race he responded well and he had enough up his sleeve to see off the relentless Rousing Encore (9/1) who flew up the stands' rail from stall 24 to be beaten just half a length on the line.
Bone Marra (33/1) was third, Vantheman (20/1) fourth, French Affair (16/1) fifth and Francisco's Piece (18/1) finished sixth.
John Quinn said: "Earlier in the day I thought 'ooh God' [when analysing his draw] but not many had gone over there and Jason was on his boot travelling nicely at halfway.
"He's dropped to a nice mark, the summer was no good for him but he dropped to a favourable mark.
"He'd win over seven and he's run well at this track before. He won at Doncaster, but the ground is very important for him. I'm very pleased for his owners."
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Fluorescence lights up Ayr
Ed Bethell's Fluorescence (7/2) ran out an impressive winner of the Listed Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies' Stakes.
The Twilight Son filly has improved in handicap company on her last couple of starts and she gained some winning black type here after pulling three lengths clear of her opponents under Danny Tudhope.
Held up on the far side by Tudhope, Fluoresence travelled very strongly and came through a central gap with an extremely strong finishing effort as she stormed clear.
Beautiful Diamond (13/8 favourite) was second with Nariko (33/1) third.
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