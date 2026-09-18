Ayr Friday review: Mussab blooms in Rosebery for Faheys

Mussab glides through Rosebery

Mussab handled the testing conditions the best as Richard & Peter Fahey's colt impressed in the Listed British EBF Stallions Harry Rosebery Stakes.

With rain falling on soft ground Mussab was noticeably travelling better than the rest of the field approaching the final quarter mile and Oisin Orr held the son of Ten Sovereigns together for a one and a quarter length success at odds of 9/2.

Dubai Champion (15/2) was second with Dance A Jig (4/1) third.

5/4 favourite Hickory Lad was well beaten in fifth.

Mussab looked right at home at the trip having won over five furlongs at Newcastle last time, as well, having previously finished sixth in the Gimcrack over six furlongs at York.

Richard Fahey said: “We were a little worried about the ground, as everybody was, but I was very pleased with that performance.

"He’s a smart horse and while he disappointed in the Gimcrack, maybe he is an out-and-out five furlong colt. He’ll probably go to the Cornwallis at Newmarket now.”