Awesome Joe 'ride of the season' Anderson has Lanzarote Hurdle in his sights

Conditional jockey Joe Anderson will bid to capture more headlines just days after throwing his hat into the ring for ride of the season when attempting to secure the biggest success of his career aboard Mothill in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park.
Life has been manic out of the saddle since Sunday for the 27-year-old after he somehow defied gravity aboard the Neil Mulholland-trained Transmission ahead of their victory in the BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.
The avid Everton FC fan was thrown out of the saddle after the gelded son of Doyen stepped at the sixth flight and pecked on landing leaving Anderson momentarily hanging on around the neck of his mount.
Eventually getting himself upright again Anderson managed to slip his feet back into his irons before steering the 9/2 chance to victory by two and a quarter lengths.
And since making his miraculous recovery the Liverpool born rider, who is currently based with Cheltenham Festival winning trainer Emma Lavelle, has been inundated with media requests from both those inside the sport and outside of it.
With things now only starting to return to normality Anderson hopes he can keep his name in the spotlight by steering Transmission’s stablemate Mothill to glory in the £100,000 feature contest which has attracted a field of 19 runners.
Anderson said: “It has been manic since Sunday to be honest, but it has started to quieten down now and everything is starting to get back to normal.
“I’ve done the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, and been on BBC Radio 5 Live, and BBC Radio Merseyside, while it has given my social media profile a boost.
“My dad said to me it was on Sky Sports News and he said if I never do anything else that will do for me.
“Some people have already mentioned it being ride of the season but there are a good few weeks of it left and I’m sure there will be someone else who does something spectacular.
“At first I felt a bit embarrassed, but then I saw the amount of people that welcomed me back in and the reception I got was great, while the boys gave me a good return in the weighing room so I thought I must have done alright.”
Looking ahead to his ride aboard Mothill the five pound claimer believes that the improving six year old has the ‘perfect profile’ for the two miles five furlong test which he will enter on winning note having claimed victory at Sedgefield on Boxing Day.
Anderson said: “I would say that he has got a good old chance. It is a super competitive race, and he will have to step up again, but he is a progressive young horse that has the right sort of profile for a race like this as he is a strong traveller that stays very well.
“He went up five pounds for his last win, but my claim takes care of that, and he did it nicely up at Sedgefield.
“I was obliged to ride for Emma at Wincanton on Boxing Day, but I had a good chat with Jonjo (O’Neill Junior, who rode him) before the race, and he really looked a nice horse the way he did it.
“The first day I rode him was down at Chepstow on Grand National day and he gave me a great feeling then when he was beaten by Spirit D’Aunou. He was then beaten at Fontwell by Mullinaree, who won two races afterwards, so the form has stacked up well.
“He got the job done at Uttoxeter, and then he was good at Sedgefield the other day. He hasn’t really raced in a big field, but this race should suit him, and he is a horse going the right way.”
Although Anderson has already matched his previous best seasonal tally of 10 winners, along with laying down a serious marker for the ride of the season, he still has one more aim he hopes to achieve before the 2023/24 National Hunt campaign draws to a conclusion.
He added: “I’ve matched my previous best total which is great. Although I’m not one to set targets I would like to get my five pound claim reduced before the end of the season.
“I’m not going to be champion conditional jockey or anything like that, but I’ve got eight winners to get my claim down to three pounds and I think that is a reasonable and achievable aim to have.”
