Awesome Joe 'ride of the season' Anderson has Lanzarote Hurdle in his sights

Life has been manic out of the saddle since Sunday for the 27-year-old after he somehow defied gravity aboard the Neil Mulholland-trained Transmission ahead of their victory in the BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

The avid Everton FC fan was thrown out of the saddle after the gelded son of Doyen stepped at the sixth flight and pecked on landing leaving Anderson momentarily hanging on around the neck of his mount.

Eventually getting himself upright again Anderson managed to slip his feet back into his irons before steering the 9/2 chance to victory by two and a quarter lengths.

And since making his miraculous recovery the Liverpool born rider, who is currently based with Cheltenham Festival winning trainer Emma Lavelle, has been inundated with media requests from both those inside the sport and outside of it.

With things now only starting to return to normality Anderson hopes he can keep his name in the spotlight by steering Transmission’s stablemate Mothill to glory in the £100,000 feature contest which has attracted a field of 19 runners.

Anderson said: “It has been manic since Sunday to be honest, but it has started to quieten down now and everything is starting to get back to normal.

“I’ve done the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, and been on BBC Radio 5 Live, and BBC Radio Merseyside, while it has given my social media profile a boost.

“My dad said to me it was on Sky Sports News and he said if I never do anything else that will do for me.

“Some people have already mentioned it being ride of the season but there are a good few weeks of it left and I’m sure there will be someone else who does something spectacular.

“At first I felt a bit embarrassed, but then I saw the amount of people that welcomed me back in and the reception I got was great, while the boys gave me a good return in the weighing room so I thought I must have done alright.”