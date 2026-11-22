Thankfully, after just the 800-miles or so on the road last week, this week promises to be a bit less hectic, with just a visit to Southwell on Tuesday and then off to Newbury at the weekend.

I’m trying to crowbar Market Rasen on Thursday as well, as we have the Listed Bud Booth Mares Chase on the card, but at the moment the diary isn’t playing ball. I loved my trip to Ffos Las last week but it isn’t one I’ll be doing in a hurry again. If you’ve not been, you should, but I understand if you live in Norfolk and really don’t fancy the trek. Maybe people who live in Kidwelly feel the same about Fakenham, who knows… Onto this week and for all that Kempton is the main meeting on Monday it’s Bangor and Huntingdon that catch the eye. The 13:05 at Bangor is a very interesting Novices Handicap Chase in which Hard Dealt, so impressive at Warwick on chase debut last week, goes again under a penalty. She’s clearly well treated but is she the sort to strike again so quickly? That’s a different question and one that might leave her vulnerable today. At the risk of banging my head against a brick wall, Venetia Williams’s Kingbel Du Lion, owned by the Ricci’s, has to be worth a second look. He’s already had a go over fences in France, finishing third at Auteuil back in 2024, and we’ve only seen him the once for Venetia when winning a maiden hurdle here at Bangor in early 2025. Not seen since then, this has all the hallmarks of a Venetia winner when she was banging them in the season before last, and the long absence since is of no consequence. Look, Venetia has to start having winners soon, doesn’t she…? Bottom line here is if Hard Dealt takes her chance, I’d want to try and take her on, if too short.

Jetzet (14:07) was a major eyecatcher in the paddock at Southwell on his reappearance and I thought he ran a cracker, the only one that could go with Midnight Jukebox and Rice’s Pool in the latter stages and that pair are going to be contesting considerably better races as the season goes on. That run should have just knocked a bit of rust off and this looks a weaker event. Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls are having winners for fun now too, and if you like a shortie, I suggest Jetzet is the one to be with today. Over at Huntingdon we might get to see Crystal Island (I say might) take his chance in the 13:45; I genuinely thought he might make up into an Albert Bartlett type after his win at Ascot last year, but we only saw him the one more, that when grinding it out at Ffos Las in April. He’s got a lot of potential now he sees fences, and I’d still be hopeful he can make the grade this season. With Wincanton biting the dust (again) on Tuesday, my beloved Southwell takes centre stage and a lovely eight-race card that starts and finishes good and early. I should be home with my feet up for half past four, a luxury when you’re on the road most days. I might back Dynamite Defense at a big price in the first at 11:56, a weak affair; back on his right mark and in the right grade, could hit the frame. Yafaarr (13:26) is in the tracker for handicaps when the headgear goes on; watching brief today. Troy Story (13:56) is still a maiden under all codes but has shown ability on two of his three starts for Dave Roberts, a trainer I have a lot of time for, and has to be worth a second look on his handicap debut here, particularly after wind surgery (not something Dave uses a lot, but his Quick Of The Night won after a wind op at Worcester last year, and at a nice price) and in the last at 15:26, this looks an easier opportunity for Manuelito, who ran respectably in a 0-140 on his reappearance at Aintree, just weakening out of it after the last. That defeat of the useful Dance And Glance at Newton Abbot last year, giving him weight, is still fresh in the mind and he can outclass these today.