Away From The Spotlight: Horses to follow on the all-weather

Do you like all-weather racing? If you don’t, this might be the time to stop reading this latest instalment of Away From The Spotlight and go read one of the many other TREMENDOUS columns this esteemed website has to offer. Because with Mr J. Frost (not Jimmy, Jack, you fools) taking a keen hold this week, we’re going to be surviving on a diet of sand-based sarnies for the next few days.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, January sees the return of the Classifieds. Not the sort you find in your local free rag, offering a “well-loved (code for “it’s knackered”) second-hand washing machine for a thirty quid, or someone looking for “no-strings fun in the Nottingham area” (not my advert, thankyou) but those lovely 0-50 races that are a small step up from the old Banded/Regional racing.

A small complaint, before we get into them; why, in their wisdom, are the BHA allowing these contests to be split into three if 24 are declared? Three races of eight surely spells trouble, with likely non-runners spoiling the each-way shape of the race; surely two 12 runner affairs makes more sense, no?

Okay, onto the racing and we are, of course, starting at Southwell tomorrow evening. Yes I’ll be there; yes I’ll have at least six layers on. Early favourite with the soup is carrot and coriander, which hasn’t been seen for a while now, and is due a welcome return.

The first of the Classifieds is at 5:00, and Khangai is one that’s caught the eye. Twice a winner around here when with James Owen, he showed he still had ability when successful last summer for Pat Morris and, after a first low-key start for his new yard, Coyle and Wood, here last month he’s dropped the necessary two pounds to get him into this contest. If not here, he can win one of these over the next few weeks.

As ever, though, if you miss one Classified event don’t worry, there’s another along shortly, and half an hour later we get a second dose of it. The Pug will be popular with the locals but I’ve half an idea Ignition might be capable of picking one of these up for Thomas Faulkner soon.

Twelve runs without success might not get you reaching for your virtual wallet in a hurry, but there’s definitely some ability there and on more than one occasion has caught the eye in running, usually hampered late as he winds up for a run. A five-length sixth over 12f here on his latest run, and this race, with all the strength of a Junior Disprin, is there for the taking. Even a reproduction of that latest run might be good enough.

Those that like a shortie will be piling into Dartrey in the 8:00, who just looks a different horse since being gelded and should bring up the hat-trick without too much fuss, but in the last old Blackjack is slowly starting to refind form after a summer break, and a win isn’t too far away now. He’s a game sort that's hard to get past when on song, and he definitely wasn’t ridden to best effect when held up here last time.

here’s not a lot of pace on here, maybe Holbache will go up front with him, but there’s still life left in him yet. Perhaps a drop to 0-65 company is what he wants, so even if it isn’t here, keep him in mind.