Away From The Spotlight: Horses to follow ahead of final day of jumps season

David Massey maps out his week in the lead-up to Sandown Park on Saturday, including nods towards horses at Chepstow, Fontwell and Warwick.

Winners for the column last week include Nassalam (3/1) and Gold For Alec (9/2)

I don't think I’ve ever started an Away column by looking at Friday’s racing, but there’s only one place to kick off this week, and that’s Dunraven Bowl Night at Chepstow. Not just The Dunraven Bowl, either, but The Dunraven Bowl Pink Eyed Pedro “Grassroots” Open Hunters’ Chase, in honour of David Brace’s evergreen 15-year-old, who is down to take his chance here. What a wonderful old boy he's been over the years; placed in a Topham and a Summer Plate, and of course, winner of this last year at the age of 14, he would not be denied, putting his head down after the last and galloping home like a horse half his years. He’s warmed up for this with a spin at Chilfrome a couple of weeks ago and if he can win this at his age, he’ll bring the house down, and provide a fillip for David Brace, who recently lost another of his stalwarts in Classic Concorde recently. Go on Pedro, we’re all cheering you on!

The rest of the card is a good one. The Maiden Hurdle at 18:05 has a whole host of horses looking for marks and on my tracker is Harry Eustace’s Trapper John, winless after ten starts on the Flat and over jumps, but there were signs of ability when he was fifth to Swingin Safari at Wincanton back in December, and he almost broke his duck when beaten a neck back on the Flat at Kempton last time. This run gets him his mark, but if he can’t win a little handicap this summer on good ground then I’ll eat my hat. Get him in your trackers, if you haven’t already. I’ve been waiting for Blue Marvel (20:07) to reappear too; she caught the eye at Uttoxeter in the paddock last time, plenty of size about her but still green beforehand and was clearly learning her trade. On and off the bridle throughout the race, she came home with a real rattle after the last and was reeling the leaders in. An extra half mile here can only help, you feel, and whilst she’s going to need to tidy her jumping up a bit, I think that will come with practice. Fifth home at Uttoxeter Rialannah has won a little race at Fakenham to give the form a boost, and she’s going to be a bet if she takes her chance, I feel. Over at Fontwell on Friday, it’ll be interesting to see if Endersen takes his chance in the long distance handicap hurdle at 18:50. He's not quick, is Enderson, which is the nicest way I can find of saying it, stamina is very much his long suit and I think he needs good ground to show his best too, with placings here at Fontwell and Lingfield under those conditions backing that up. He didn’t get on with fences at all on the winter, with two poor efforts, but back over hurdles, on what is likely to be quickish ground, could see a better run. Should be a fair price, given he appears in no form, but I’d be putting a line straight through his last two. Might as well work backwards from Friday now!

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