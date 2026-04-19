Dark horses to follow for 2026 Flat season including

Willie Mullins recruited the 109 rated COLUMBUS for €400,000 at the Arqana Deauville Autumn Sale in November. Previously trained by Christophe Ferland in France, he won 3 of his 13 races, including Listed and Group 3 prizes – both over 1m 7f – in 2024. By Oasis Dream out of Group 3 placed Cribbs Causeway (Roger Charlton), ten of his races were in Pattern company.

Two and a half lengths third in a Group 1 at Cologne (1m 4f : Good/Soft) in September last year, he brings a high level of form and it will be interesting to see how he is campaigned by the Closutton team.

Given his official mark, it is possible his new connections will have their eyes on the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot (June 20), an event Mullins has already won a handful of times. The Melbourne Cup in November could be another realistic target later on.