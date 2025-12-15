Away From The Spotlight: Catterick, Wincanton, Ludlow and Ffos Las

Always a quiet week, this one, the one before Christmas. Never anything particularly local for me, which in its own way works well as it means I can finish off all the shopping/wrapping/visiting of relatives without thinking I’m missing out on something.

Maybe I’ll give Ludlow a go Wednesday - the Award-Winning Vicki Gibbins (as she is now known in the virtual office) will be covering Newbury for Trackside, she loves the place - so if I’m well in front of the Christmas game by midweek, maybe I’ll go cross-country to Shropshire. Barring that, it’ll be Ascot at the end of the week for me, always an enjoyable couple of days.

Catterick on Tuesday is going to be pretty testing, if the forecast is right. There’s a lovely amateurs contest to kick off with and Bollin Neil looks a must for placepot backers. 27 runs at the track under all codes have seen him placed here 18 times, and he’ll not care how deep the ground gets. He’s often gone well for an amateur/apprentice in the past and looks an automatic choice here.

Passing Pleasure (1.15) was an easy winner over hurdles and switching to fences off the same mark, will have a good chance of following up; placed in two of his three point-to-points, he should make the transition to the larger obstacles easily enough. There are two of interest in the mares' handicap hurdle at 2.15; Vanilla Dancer finished second in this last year and looks to have been lined up with another crack at it in mind. She’s fine on soft ground, for all she tends to race on good, and she might be the one to beat, especially after a wind operation.

But just keep an eye on Cross Of Redmoor, who did not appreciate a drop back in trip last time after showing a bit more the time before; on goes some headgear, and I think she might do a bit better. Market will guide, here, I feel.

There’s not a lot over at Wincanton that catches the eye, but I will mention Bobbi With An I again. She was due to have a crack at fences last week but that plan seems to have been shelved for the time being, and she goes in the mares' handicap hurdle at 3:00 instead. She’s a lovely horse with her future ahead of her, she should go well here.

Newbury on Wednesday is a very good meeting with loads of potentially useful sorts making their hurdles debuts; Contacto (12.23), rated 85 on the Flat, is exactly the sort that Lucy Wadham will do well with, he can win races, and West Hill Verde (1.23) went straight onto the horses to follow list after his third to Act Of Innocence here last time out. He goes up in trip, which I think is going to suit him well. I like him, a lot.

Ludlow, too, isn’t without novice hurdle interest; Un Sens De La Vie will be pretty short to win the opener at 12:13 but having been beaten by Fortune De Mer and Old Park Star on his last two starts at Cheltenham, that’s form that suddenly looks a whole lot better, and he should be winning this. The fun might come from finding something at a price for the places; the Skelton’s Rene’s Walk fits the bill, for all she’s looking for a mark. (It’s possible she goes in the mares' race later in the afternoon.)

Saint Segal’s half-brother Authoceltic looked a natural at the chasing game when scoring at Wincanton (replay below) and can follow up in the 12:43, and I’ll be giving Icare Colombe another try in the 2:55 in the hope he jumps a bit better than he did at Warwick, he simply couldn’t get involved. He’s better than that.