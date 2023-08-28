Autumn dark horses: Unraced horses to follow

Let’s start with three from Ballydoyle. Yes Aidan O’Brien has the top two in the market in Henry Longfellow and City Of Troy, and 23 entries in total, so he’s not sparing when it comes to throwing hats into the ring.

It means the colts who have yet to see the racecourse are unlikely to be his main contenders for the Newmarket showpiece. But clearly all have shown enough to suggest to the most powerful team in the Ireland or the UK this term that at the very least they’re potential pattern-race performers.

It’s worth pointing out that while none hold entries this week, they’re all in the Group Two Golden Fleece Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday week and a host of other big races.

Frankel colt among Ballydoyle team

GALLANTLY is a son of Frankel and the first foal of Precieuse, winner of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

That’s a strong pedigree…as is that of MILITARY, by Siyouni out of the mare Hostess who hails from the family of Camelot.

PSALM is a son of Sea The Stars and his dam Greenisland is a half-sister to Cheveley Park winner Millisle.

One of the other two unraced entries hails form Ireland – Jim Bolger’s SLANEYSIDE.

A homebred son of Dawn Approach, he’s out of a mare in Deontas who is from the family of Prix Foret winner Septieme Ciel. Her first three foals have proven moderate on the track so far but clearly this fellow is showing more at home.

Charles Hills has entered MILETUS. Earlier engagements in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and Royal Lodge on the last day of September, point to the regard in which he’s held. A son of Magna Grecia, he fetched 140,000 euros at the sales and is a half-brother to Emmaus, Spirit Genie and Dawn Mirage.