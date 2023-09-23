Autumn dark horses: Two-year-olds to follow

With the season moving into the autumn stage, now looks an opportune time to note down a few two-year-olds who caught the eye on debut and promise to win a race over the coming weeks. Also featured will be a selection of unraced juveniles who appeal on pedigree and should prove capable of making an impact if/when seen this backend.

Firstly, here are a handful of once-raced youngsters who caught the eye first time out and should do better when next seen. Rogue State (Tom Clover) A Lope de Vega daughter of US 11f Grade 3 winner Real Smart, Rogue State hails from the wonderful My Branch family that includes the likes of Make Believe, Almodovar and the sadly ill-fated Tante Rose. Therefore, it’s very surprising she fetched just €11,000 at auction earlier this year. However, time may prove that to be a shrewd bit of business if her debut effort in a 7f novice event at Southwell is anything to go by. Rogue State raced a little enthusiastically under restraint towards the rear of the field but travelled better than most into the home straight. She took a little while to find full stride when asked for an effort two furlongs out, responding well entering the final furlong and running on strongly to take third behind Fast Society (beaten two-and-three-quarter lengths). Rogue State didn’t quite have the wherewithal to take a hand at the finish, closing all the way to the line on a better placed pair who both had the benefit of previous experience. Her dam improved with time and distance and that will also likely be the case with Rogue State. She ought not to be too long in making the breakthrough this autumn, especially once her stamina needs are better catered for.

Gulf Legend (James Ferguson) A €300,000 yearling, Gulf Legend is a Dubawi half-brother to a handful of winners, most notably this year’s Grand Prix de Paris hero Feed The Flame. His debut came in the same 1m novice event at Haydock as connections’ subsequently smart middle distance stayer Deauville Legend (fourth) had made his first start in back in 2021. Settled off the pace, Gulf Legend travelled smoothly for a long way and briefly looked a threat when ridden to challenge approaching the final furlong. However, he was unable to sustain his effort fully inside the final 200 yards or so and was very much spared a hard race once beaten as he came home in sixth behind Legend of Time (beaten four-and-a-half lengths). Gulf Legend showed enough to that day to suggest he will prove a more competitive force at the business end of matters when next seen, when he ought to strip fitter and prove more clued up.

Salamanca City (James Fanshawe) James Fanshawe is starting to unleash one or two promising youngsters, as is his custom as the autumn draws closer, and this filly shaped like one of his better prospects when debuting a 7f fillies’ novice event at Kempton (17/2 chance). Switched across sharply from her wide draw, Salamanca City was settled off the pace and was still there at the top of the straight, albeit travelling better than most ahead of her. Shaken up entering the final two furlongs, she finished just about better than anything as she came home in fourth behind wide-margin winner Star Music (beaten nine-and-three-quarter lengths). Salamanca City had absolutely no chance the way things unfolded. First and foremost, winner Star Music is likely a black-type performer who also had the benefit of two previous outings behind her. However, Salamanca City shaped like the clear second best prospect in the field (also keep an eye on the seventh placed Alika Breeze once qualified for a mark after one more run) despite her finishing position, given a passive ride and not let loose until more or less the final furlong. A Phoenix of Spain half-sister to a trio of winners including the subsequent dam of this season’s useful handicapper Liberty Lane, it’d be rather surprising if Salamanca City ended 2023 still a maiden. She ought to find another furlong within her compass.

Ridhaz (Mick Halford & Tracey Collins) All the talk prior to the concluding 7f maiden on the Naas card last Thursday surrounded the Aidan O’Brien-trained Gallantly, a son of Frankel who many concluded was the juvenile Seamus Heffernan decided to break protocol over and freely proffer to a Racing Post journalist!. Conjectural hype aside, it was a rather tame display from Gallantly considering his smart pedigree. Jessica Harrington’s Bluedrum looked as sharp as her pedigree suggested she’d be in making a winning start, but it was Ridhaz who looked one of the best long-term prospects in the field. An Iffraaj brother to connections’ 7f 2yo Listed winner Riyazan, he was sent off an unfancied 33/1 chance and was duly ridden with the future in mind. In rear and pushed along at the top of the home straight, Ridhaz made steady but sustained progress, running on well enough to come through and take fourth on the line behind Bluedrum (beaten six lengths). Ridhaz shaped as though another furlong would suit well, though he is entitled to prove sharper next time whatever the distance. He would be a very interesting proposition if aimed at a maiden at somewhere such as Dundalk, where Halford has done very well for the Aga Khan over the years.

At Vimeiro (Jane Chapple-Hyam) The 1m 2yo maiden at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting has a good history, especially via those who met with defeat on debut, with notable performers vanquished first time out in this race including Nathaniel, Encke, Decorated Knight and Mohaafeth. At Vimeiro fetched 650,000gns as a yearling and is a Sea The Stars first foal of a smart German middle distance performer who was a half-sister to German 10f 3yo Listed winner/Deutsches Derby third Accon. Slowly away and racing in last, At Vimeiro was shaken up and made progress from the two-furlong marker, staying on well throughout the final furlong to come home in fifth behind God’s Window (beaten three-and-a-quarter lengths). At Vimeiro was never stronger than at the finish, having come from much further back than the three that finished immediately ahead of him. Bred to stay middle distances, he ought to have few problems landing a maiden/novice this autumn before making inroads on his hefty price in better company next term.

Primo Lara (Jane Chapple-Hyam) Another to represent the Jane Chapple-Hyam/Peter Harris axis, Primo Lara is a New Bay half-brother to Irish Group 3 winners Self Belief (1m 1f) and Statement (7.5f). A heavily-supported 7/2 chance for a 7f maiden at Yarmouth, Primo Lara was dropped in at the rear of the field off just a middling pace and also appeared to be slightly hampered early on. Shaken up two furlongs out, Primo Lara made sustained headway though tended to show signs of inexperience off the bridle, finishing well to come home in fourth behind Edge Of Blue (beaten 1¼ lengths). Primo Lara sat last for a good portion of the race made his ground at the point where the tempo increased, hitting the line hardest of all. In truth, a number of those that contested the above race could be mentioned. Runner-up Terraab and third placed Global Skies also made up plenty of ground to get into contention, though both had the benefit of previous experience. Sixth placed Plage de Havre finished with running left in him and ought to improve a good bit for this initial outing. The strong support beforehand indicates the regard in which Primo Lara is held, and it would be rather surprising if he couldn’t find a maiden or novice within his capabilities this autumn. His pedigree denotes he will be well suited by any ease in the ground.

Here are a selection of unraced youngsters who, based on their pedigrees, ought to prove capable of making an impact this backend. EMPIRE CITY (IRE) 24/2 ch c Dubawi - Disavow (Shamardal)

Trainer: Charlie Appleby Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 12-14f winner Quantum Leap. Dam a dual 7f 2yo winner who was a half-sister to Prix Ganay winner Cutlass Bay, King Edward VII Stakes winner Boscobel and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Crown Walk (by Dubawi). INVERSION 27/3 gr f Frankel - Sleep Walk (Oasis Dream)

Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Whitebeam and dual 7f 2yo winner Lucid Dreamer. Dam a 5.5-6f winner who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Logician (by Frankel), US triple 9.5-12f Grade 3 winner Suffused and French 12.5f Listed winner Collide (by Frankel). MILETUS (IRE) 13/4 b c Magna Grecia - Prima Luce (Galileo)

Trainer: Charlie Hills Owner: Alara Investments Limited Sales price: €140,000 (McKeever Bloodstock/B Hills) Three-parts brother to 7f Listed winner Emmaus and useful 2022 Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Spirit Genie (both by Invincible Spirit). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner who was a three-parts sister to Irish 12/14f Listed winner Bloomfield. MUKAAFAH (IRE) 11/2 b c Blue Point - Tasleya (Frankel)

Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a French 6f 2yo winner who was the daughter of a French dual 7f 3yo Group 3 winning sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Silk Blossom. NIGHT RAIDER (IRE) 6/3 br c Dark Angel - Dorraar (Shamardal)

Trainer: Karl Burke Sales price: Clipper Logistics Sales price: 155,000gns (Joe Foley) Half-brother to 5f Group 3 winner Far Above and 2023 dual 6f 3yo winner Dubai Dawn. Dam a 7f 3yo winner who was the granddaughter of Ribblesdale Stakes winner/Oaks runner-up Bahr.