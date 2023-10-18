Autism In Racing and National Autistic Society team up for new initiative

Autism-friendly racedays have been staged at a number of tracks and with the support of the Bloomfield Trust, it is hoped the collaboration will help encourage autistic people to work in the racing industry.

According to recent figures from the Office for National Statistics, only 29 per cent of autistic people are in any kind of employment

Bobby Beevers, founder of Autism in Racing, said: “I’m really thrilled that Autism in Racing and the National Autistic Society will partner up through their Autism at Work programme. One of our key aims is to create employment in the industry, and this a huge leap forward to support autistic individuals to find a role in racing.”

Included among the initiatives are webinars and training for those looking to employ autistic people as well as dedicated job coaches and ongoing advice.

Richmal Maybank, employer engagement manager and Autism at Work lead at the National Autistic Society added: “Employers often ask us what kind of jobs autistic people can do, whilst 68 per cent of employers worry about getting support for autistic people wrong.

“With the right support and adjustments autistic people can thrive across all types of roles and industries.

“The National Autistic Society has had previous links with the Autism in Racing team through their autism-friendly racedays and continue to work towards racecourses achieving the National Autistic Society Autism Friendly Award. This is why we are thrilled to be partnering with the racing industry to seek meaningful employment opportunities.”