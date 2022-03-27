With the French jumps season steadily reaching its sweet spot, we are treated to another lavish eight-race card this Sunday at Auteuil.

Champion trainer François Nicolle plundered three of last weekend’s prizes and with over €550,000 prizemoney on offer across the card, the Royan-based maestro finally unleashes his wonder mare L’Autonomie, for her seasonal debut.

Our man Jason Kiely dissects the feature event and nominates some names to follow across the afternoon's action.

HAT-TRICK ON THE CARDS FOR L’AUTONOMIE

Without doubt the billboard star of the afternoon, the dual Grade 1 winner and highest rated jumps horse in France, L’Autonomie makes her much awaited return to action and lines up as the red-hot favourite for the Grade 3 Prix Hypothese (16.00).

Bidding to make history and take a third consecutive title in the €120,000 hurdle, the François Nicolle trained seven-year-old faces six rivals, including the ripening pair of youngsters, Hermes Baie and Theleme, in what looks an extremely intriguing contest.

One of three in the race under the care of champion trainer Nicolle, L’Autonomie has produced several monumental performances since her debut success in August and the daughter of Blue Bresil has now won 16 of her 22 career starts, amassing close to €1.2 million in prizemoney.

Famous for her erratic jumping style and bold front-running performances under regular rider Angelo Zuliani, last year’s French Champion Hurdle winner L’Autonomie returns to her favoured distance of 3,900m this weekend, at which she has won seven races.

Her trainer François Nicolle has chosen this engagement (a race he has claimed since 2018) instead of the Prix Juigne back at the start of March. The drying ground is sure to accommodate L’Autonomie’s impressive cruising speed and although she has proven vulnerable in slogging, staying contest, the seven-year-old will have an optimum opportunity under today's conditions.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK POSE THREAT

The rivalling duo of five-year-old’s Theleme and Hermes Baie took their first step into open company three weeks ago, in the aforementioned Prix Juigne. On that occasion it was Theleme who came out a length to the good of his nemesis Hermes Baie, with the pair drawing an impressive nine lengths clear of the solid yardstick Porto Pollo, who re-opposes this weekend.

Adding substance to that performance was the fourth placed finish of four-time Grade 1 winner Galop Marin, who has beaten L’Autonomie on two occasions. Strictly on form, it would be irresponsible to ignore the duo and preference is given to Theleme, especially over the 3,900m distance.

The Arnaud Chaille-Chaille trained five-year-old has now won five of his nice career starts, including two Grade 1 successes and looks the main threat to L’Autonomie at this distance.

Ridden by rising young star Pierre Dubourg, the son of Sidestep stalked is rivals with supreme ease, before scooting clear to success earlier this month. Although he claimed the scalps of multiple seasoned performers that day, Theleme faces his stiffest task against L’Autonomie this weekend, but his immaculate jumping and severe turn of foot could see him go close.

Hermes Baie, on the other hand, looks destined for a step up in trip and may be seen to better effect, if the trio re-oppose in the French Champion Hurdle (5,100m) in May.

YOUNG CHASERS CONTEST HOT LISTED

There may only be six heading to post for the second race on the card, but the Listest Prix Le Touquet Chase (13.33) looks to be a cracking contest, with little splitting the field on official ratings.

Potential rather than proven performances may be the answer to this puzzle and that comes in the form of the rather exciting Mister Champdoux.

Again, trained by François Nicolle, the four-year-old is undefeated in three completed starts, only blotting his copybook at Compiegne at a very early stage of his career.

Now three wins from four outings, the son of Coastal Path encounters Auteuil for the first time against five more experienced rivals. Sent over the larger obstacles on only his third start, the son of the excellent race mare Miss De Champdoux looks a natural over fences and should be difficult to beat, with jockey Angelo Zuliani taking the ride on the four-year-old.

The Guillaume Macaire trained Impressive has the best form over hurdles and has already scored at Listed level around Auteuil, he looks the main threat to Mister Champdoux.

BRESSOU CAN STOP NICOLLE TRAIN

Trainer Dominique Bressou may now have his stable star Galop Marin at Auteuil this weekend, he does however saddle the exciting Doctor Squeeze in the opening race of the afternoon, the Listed Prix Air Landis (12.58).

Facing five rivals, the seven-year-old landed a similar contest over course and distance in 2019. Plying his trade at a lower level since, Doctor Squeeze returned to action aver hurdles at the start of the month and should return to winning ways over fences.

His front-running, bold jumping style of running should put pressure on the François Nicolle trained five-year-old Hano De Loi, who was disappointing when pulling up on his first try at Group level recently.

The pair look a long way clear of the remainder of the field and preference is given to Doctor Squeeze to get back to winning ways, especially as he steps back up to 4,400m this weekend.

HANDICAP REMATCH IN STORE

The Listed Prix General De Rougemont (14.15) sees 14 runners head to post for the competitive handicap and it could pay dividends to follow François Nicolle’s filly Marie Coastala.

Second in very similar contest at the course three weeks ago, the daughter of Coastal Path remains unchanged on the same handicap as that performance. She was possibly unlucky to bump into the talented Heart Wood that day, and she should fare better now that she has had a run.

Third behind Marie Coastala that day, Tempo Du Mathan also remains on the same handicap mark and if running to the same level, should push the François Nicolle filly close.

The pair look a long way clear of the field and should fight the finish out between them, with Hoppefull Has capable of stealing minor honours.

