Australian racing news: Jamie Kah handed three-month ban

Leading Australian rider Jamie Kah has apologised after being suspended from riding for three months for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Kah, along with fellow jockeys Ben Melham, Ethan Brown and Celine Gaudray, were all banned until November 25 following the conclusion of Racing Victoria hearing on Friday. The quartet were found to have attended a gathering at an Airbnb on Wednesday night, breaking both state government and racing protocols. All four admitted they had contravened the rules and while they cannot ride competitively for three months, they will be allowed to participate in trackwork and official trials once they have completed a 14-day stand down period.

