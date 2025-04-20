Aurora Vega won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse

Aurora Vega (12/1) won the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.
It has been an in and out first season over hurdles for Facile Vega who easily won her maiden in August before pulling up at Wexford when sent off at 1/10. Two victories at Fairyhouse followed - the second in a Grade 3 - before she failed to trouble the principals in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Three of those that finished in front of her in England re-opposed but The Big Westerner, second in the Albert Bartlett at the same meeting, was sent off the 6/4 favourite to gain compensation with Dawn Run winner Air Of Entitlement next best at 9/2.
The big two failed to fire on their return to the track though and it was left to Aurora Vega, a daughter of the top-class Quevega, to pick up the pieces, winning by two and a quarter lengths with the field well strung out behind.
That'll Do Moss was her nearest pursuer with Karamjoa third and Tareze fourth.
"Particularly pleased with the ride Paul gave her," Mullins told Racing TV.
"He just stayed out wide, kept out of trouble. Knew if he could keep jumping and keep her mind focused - which he did except for the one little mishap at the last I think she jumped well. I missed the first part of the race.
"She looks like her mother. She looks like she's just getting better with age. I remember Quevega's breeder telling me that it's part of the family that as they get older - six, seven, eight, nine - that they just get better and it looks to be that way as she never showed me that sort stuff at three and four.
"You're always trying to make a good three or four-year-old out of them but you just have to wait and be patient and let them come to you rather than you try to force them.
"This season, god knows what's going to happen! We might find a race for her in Perth or somewhere! It's unlikely but we'll see what's in Punchestown but I'm not looking to run her again."
