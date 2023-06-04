Described by Aidan O'Brien as "a collector's item", John Ingles looks at why Derby winner Auguste Rodin is a special son of Deep Impact.

Six days before the Derby at Epsom, the Japanese version was run the previous weekend but this year there was something that had become very familiar missing from the line-up at Tokyo - a runner sired by Deep Impact. His absence in that capacity was striking from a race which he had won himself in 2005 on the way to completing Japan’s triple crown and had dominated as a stallion in recent years. Seven years after his own victory, Deep Impact sired his first winner of the Japanese Derby, Deep Brillante, and six more followed, including four in a row between 2018 and 2021. He also sired the first three home in 2016. As well as his first Japanese Derby winner in 2012, Deep Impact also sired his first Japan Cup winner that same year, the filly Gentildonna, and became assured of his first Japanese sires’ championship as a result. He has been champion sire there ever since, though his last four titles have been won posthumously as he died in July 2019. Health issues restricted the number of mares Deep Impact was able to cover in what turned out to be his last year at stud, resulting in a very small final crop of three-year-olds this year and that lack of representation in the Japanese Derby. But, remarkably, from a final crop seemingly numbering just a dozen horses at most, it turned out that Deep Impact still had not only one final Derby runner, but also another winner, not at Tokyo this time but at Epsom. The rarity value of Auguste Rodin certainly wasn’t lost on his trainer Aidan O’Brien who described the colt he’s often referred to in interviews as ‘Augustus’ as ‘a collector’s item’. As a racehorse, Deep Impact failed to live up to expectations – including those of thousands of his travelling Japanese fans who virtually broke the tote such was their support for him at Longchamp – when he was only third past the post (and then later disqualified) in the Arc on his sole appearance in Europe, one of only two defeats he suffered in fourteen starts.

WATCH: Auguste Rodin's victory in the Betfred Derby

But as a stallion, Deep Impact’s success in Japan was hard for breeders in Europe to ignore. French-based mare owners were among the first to take advantage and enjoyed classic success as a result. Ecurie Wildenstein won the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches in 2012 with Deep Impact’s daughter Beauty Parlour and six years later his son Study of Man won the Prix du Jockey Club in the Niarchos family colours. Coolmore sent their first mares to Deep Impact in 2013 as, with few suitable candidates closer to home, he provided a top-class mating option for mares by their own version of Deep Impact, Galileo. One such mare was Maybe, the winner of all five of her starts at two, notably the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and later third in the 1000 Guineas and fifth in the Oaks. Her second visit to Deep Impact resulted in Saxon Warrior who, like Auguste Rodin, won the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. However, the two colts enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the classics, Saxon Warrior winning the 2000 Guineas which resulted in him starting odds on for the Derby in which he could only finish fourth. Maybe is also responsible for one of Deep Impact’s final-crop colts and, just a week before the Derby, Saxon Warrior’s brother Drumroll, a King Edward VII Stakes entry at Royal Ascot, was awarded the Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh. Another daughter of Galileo to visit Deep Impact was Oaks runner-up Rhododendron, with Auguste Rodin being her first foal. After Saxon Warrior, the combination of Deep Impact and a daughter of Galileo proved the winning formula for classic success again when the ill-fated Snowfall completed an Oaks treble in 2021. She was out of Best In The World, a smart sister to 2016 Arc winner Found. Another member of Deep Impact’s final crop bred on similar lines and very much in the ‘collector’s item’ category – and in Coolmore hands – is the as yet unraced filly Victorium. She’s out of 2016 Oaks winner Minding, a better filly than Rhododendron, Maybe or Best In The World.