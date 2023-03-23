Racegoers at the Curragh on Saturday could be in for an extra treat with the possibility of Aidan O’Brien’s 2000 Guineas and Derby favourite Auguste Rodin exercising after racing.

A high-profile string from Ballydoyle tends to head to Irish Flat racing’s Headquarters on the opening day to stretch their legs away from home. While the gallop is never too strenuous, for those on hand to witness it there is the very real chance of a future Classic winner being on show. Auguste Rodin currently heads the betting for both the Guineas and the Derby having won three of his four starts at two, including the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.