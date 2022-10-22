The son of Deep Impact was odds-on on Friday but drifted due in part to the heavy ground before he ran out a ready winner from Epictetus and the wayward Holloway Boy.

They split into two groups when the stalls opened with Salt Lake City heading Epictetus and Auguste Rodin in the small group on the stands' side with Holloway Boy trailing the slightly bigger group at the other side of the track.

He travelled well in a first-time visor under Danny Tudhope and hit the front with two furlongs to go, but he appeared to get lonely and drifted markedly over to the stands' side group.

By the time he got over Auguste Rodin hit the front and he kept on well to beat Epictetus by three and a half lengths with Holloway Boy third.

O’Brien had made no secret of concerns about the heavy ground before the race, but he was delighted to see his charge prevail.

He said: “He’s a lovely horse, the lads (owners Coolmore) have always loved him, he’s out of Rhododendron and by Deep Impact so it was amazing to send a mare over to Deep Impact and it turns out he’s from his last crop. He’s a very smart horse but we were worried about the ground. He’s got a lovely attitude, he’s a fine big horse and a lovely mover so he has everything you’d look for in a good horse.”