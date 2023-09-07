Auguste Rodin bids to bounce back in Irish Champion Stakes

Auguste Rodin, the winner of the English and Irish Derbys, is considered to be the stable's first string despite failing to give his running in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

Point Lonsdale also runs for the Ballydoyle team as O’Brien goes in search of a fifth straight victory in the 10-furlong Group One Leopardstown showpiece.

Luxembourg prevailed by half a length from Onesto 12 months ago and Fabrice Chappet is confident last year’s runner-up will put up another bold show.

Onesto has been a rare sight on the racecourse this season, but Chappet was happy with his reappearance when fourth over a mile in the Prix Jacques le Marois (won by Inspiral) and is optimistic ahead of his return to Dublin, where he will be partnered by Frankie Dettori.

“One place better than last year will do,” quipped Chappet.

“He has never run a bad race, he has been unlucky a few times, but he rarely runs a bad race. So I expect a good run one more time.

“He had a little issue in the spring, but the best races for him are coming up now anyway. He is a very versatile horse, he is a Group One winner going 2400 metres (Grand Prix de Paris) and ran a very good race in this last year going 2000 metres and also ran a good race down in trip in the Jacques le Marois.

“He definitely has more speed than a mile and a half horse and he can probably do anything from a mile to middle distances – he showed a good bit of speed last time.”