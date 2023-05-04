Only the same stable's Cairo was taken out at the 48-hour stage leaving a field of 14 for the first Classic of the season at Newmarket on Saturday.

O’Brien rates the Deep Impact colt as a possible Triple Crown contender at this stage, with Auguste Rodin having won three of his four starts to date, including the Group One Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last October.

O’Brien also fields Phoenix Stakes victor Little Big Bear, winner of four of his five runs and last year’s top-rated European juvenile with a mark of 124.

Chaldean heads the home defence with Andrew Balding’s charge bidding to give Frankie Dettori victory in the mile Classic in what is the rider’s final season before retirement.

The duo won the Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs on the Rowley Mile last term, but Dettori was unshipped coming out of the stalls on his return in last month’s Greenham at Newbury.