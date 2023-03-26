Derby favourite Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear pleased Aidan O’Brien as the Ballydoyle trainer took a strong team of horses to gallop after racing at the Curragh on Saturday.

Auguste Rodin, a three-year-old son of Deep Impact, was seen four times in his juvenile season, finishing second on debut but then ending his campaign with success in both the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes and the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes. Little Big Bear was also beaten on debut then landed his next four races, taking the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot before stepping up in grade to claim the Anglesey Stakes and the Phoenix Stakes. Both horses are headed in the direction of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and worked behind The Antarctic, a horse bound for a sprint campaign alongside stablemate Aesop’s Fables.

