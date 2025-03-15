Audience aimed at the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan

Audience could be on his travels for the first time in his career after connections earmarked the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan as a potential starting point for the Group One winner.
Last year’s Lockinge Stakes hero is yet to race outside of Britain in 17 career starts, however that could all change with the six furlong Group One on April 5th mentioned as potential early season target for the gelded son of Iffraaj.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained six year old, who also claimed last year’s Group Two Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, was last sighted finishing down the field in the British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October over the same trip.
Despite ending the last campaign with a defeat, Audience has an impressive record fresh having won on first time out in three of the past four seasons.
Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “We are happy with how the Flat team are looking for the season and we have 65 on the roster.
“Audience was a real flagbearer for the team last season and is in good form. We are considering starting him off over six furlongs in the Al Quoz Sprint over in Dubai. There aren’t that many races outside of the big ones for him and I’m sure he will follow a similar programme after that if we decide to go out to Dubai.
“If he is okay we could then go to the Lockinge or directly to Royal Ascot. Then you have races like the Sussex Stakes, the Jacques le Marois and all those sorts of races. The City Of York Stakes would be the perfect race for him, especially now it is a Group One, but it should have been the perfect race for him last year but it didn’t quite happen.”
With Sir Michael Stoute retiring at the end of last season it has seen a number of horses belonging to Cheveley Park Stud dispersed amongst other trainers on their roster, including Betfred 1000 Guineas entry Formal.
Richardson added “We have sent those that were with Sir Michael Stoute to trainers that already train for us. William Haggas got Anna Swan and Archivist, while James Fanshawe has picked up one from Sir Michael as well.
“Andrew Balding has received Formal, who we hope will be a 1000 Guineas filly. We will see what happens when she goes for a trial, which will probably be the Fred Darling.”
And away from the track Richardson confirmed that six-time Group One winner Inspiral, who signed off her racing career with a second in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in October, is now in foal to leading sire Dubawi.
Richardson said: “Inspiral is now in foal to Dubawi which is great. We scanned her on Wednesday morning so hopefully things go okay touchwood as that will be something to really look forward to.
“If it is a filly we will be delighted, but if it is a colt we will have to see what happens. We can only do what we do and put the best with the best and hope for the best.”
