Audience aimed at the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan

Last year’s Lockinge Stakes hero is yet to race outside of Britain in 17 career starts, however that could all change with the six furlong Group One on April 5th mentioned as potential early season target for the gelded son of Iffraaj.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained six year old, who also claimed last year’s Group Two Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, was last sighted finishing down the field in the British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October over the same trip.

Despite ending the last campaign with a defeat, Audience has an impressive record fresh having won on first time out in three of the past four seasons.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “We are happy with how the Flat team are looking for the season and we have 65 on the roster.

“Audience was a real flagbearer for the team last season and is in good form. We are considering starting him off over six furlongs in the Al Quoz Sprint over in Dubai. There aren’t that many races outside of the big ones for him and I’m sure he will follow a similar programme after that if we decide to go out to Dubai.

“If he is okay we could then go to the Lockinge or directly to Royal Ascot. Then you have races like the Sussex Stakes, the Jacques le Marois and all those sorts of races. The City Of York Stakes would be the perfect race for him, especially now it is a Group One, but it should have been the perfect race for him last year but it didn’t quite happen.”