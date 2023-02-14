Betfair Hurdle hero Aucunrisque will miss the Wincanton Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle on Saturday after a bout of colic.

The seven-year-old was an impressive winner at Newbury, part of a big TV double for trainer Chris Gordon. While in such ripe form, Gordon was hoping to strike while the iron was hot, but plans have had to be revised after the Goodwin Racing Ltd-owned gelding was one of five horses at the yard to come down with colic. Gordon said: “He had colic. We had a new batch of haylage and we had five horses go down with it. He is all good and will live to fight another day, and so we won’t be running on Saturday.