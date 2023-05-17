Aston Martin models will also be showcased to guests throughout the two-day festival, with a special display to celebrate the marque’s historic 110th anniversary.

Putting thrilling horsepower at the centre of the partnership, Aston Martin’s high-performance DBX707 will be showcased throughout the Derby Festival, with guests arriving at Epsom Downs by helicopter experiencing a ride in the luxury SUV.

The iconic British brand will become the title race partner of The Aston Martin Dash, with the event at Epsom Downs Racecourse forming part of the ultra-luxury manufacturer’s 110th anniversary celebrations in the UK.

Oliver Turner, Regional President of Aston Martin in the UK and South Africa, said: “Aston Martin is thrilled to become High-Performance Partner of The Derby Festival and title partner of The Aston Martin Dash, bringing our unique brand to an event steeped in history and prestige.

“Joining our other flagship events this summer like the Goodwood Festival of Speed and British Grand Prix, The Derby Festival provides another opportunity to celebrate Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary in the UK and creates an appropriate high-performance platform to showcase DBX707 to luxury audiences.”

James Crespi, General Manager at Epsom Downs Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer in Aston Martin for The Dash, the world’s fastest horserace, as well as across the two days of The Derby Festival.

“The Derby Festival’s status as an iconic British event is well known and this partnership provides a really exciting platform to look to the future and innovate at racing’s most spectacular carnival.”

