Paul Townend has that winning feeling on Sir Gerhard
Sir Gerhard in action

Asterion Forlonge and Sir Gerhard untroubled at Cork

By Sporting Life
17:29 · SUN March 31, 2024

Asterion Forlonge and Sir Gerhard both made the most of having their sights lowered to provide Willie Mullins and Sean O’Keeffe with a double at Cork.

The Closutton pair finished sixth and 12th in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival less than three weeks ago, but each had far less on their respective plates on Easter Sunday.

Asterion Forlonge (1/4 favourite) faced a solitary rival in the Grade Three Bar One Racing Chase and after initially taking a lead from Lucid Dreams, asserted from before the home turn and ultimately won comfortably, by 14 lengths.

O’Keeffe said: “He always likes to jump right, that’s just his way of doing it, but overall he jumped well. His jumping isn’t going to change now with his age but it was a good performance.

“We went a nice gallop, didn’t hang around and it is nice to get another win with him. He is a high-class horse and was bang there in those top Grade One chases so the ability is there.

“He has been around a long time, he has been a right horse and they (Asterion Forlonge and Sir Gerhard) are two top horses so it is great to get the opportunity to ride them.”

Sir Gerhard was even shorter odds for the Bar One Racing Hurdle at 1/5 and the result was never really in doubt.

Dropping a full mile in distance, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding stamped his class with a 12-length victory over the long-absent Sempo.

“He retains plenty ability, is a very good horse and it was a nice race for him dropping back in trip today. He made a mistake down the back straight but jumped well and has his own way of doing it,” O’Keeffe added.

“The Stayers’ Hurdle trip stretches him a bit and that two miles in that grade was no problem. I have ridden him plenty at home and he always works well enough so it is nice to get another win into him.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

