Asterion Forlonge and Sir Gerhard untroubled at Cork

The Closutton pair finished sixth and 12th in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival less than three weeks ago, but each had far less on their respective plates on Easter Sunday.

Asterion Forlonge (1/4 favourite) faced a solitary rival in the Grade Three Bar One Racing Chase and after initially taking a lead from Lucid Dreams, asserted from before the home turn and ultimately won comfortably, by 14 lengths.

O’Keeffe said: “He always likes to jump right, that’s just his way of doing it, but overall he jumped well. His jumping isn’t going to change now with his age but it was a good performance.

“We went a nice gallop, didn’t hang around and it is nice to get another win with him. He is a high-class horse and was bang there in those top Grade One chases so the ability is there.

“He has been around a long time, he has been a right horse and they (Asterion Forlonge and Sir Gerhard) are two top horses so it is great to get the opportunity to ride them.”