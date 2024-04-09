Assessing key Grand National contenders Corach Rambler, I Am Maximus and Vanillier

The Randox Grand National is one of the biggest races in the horse racing calendar, with 34 runners racing over four and a quarter miles and jumping 30 fences.
Timeform & Sporting Life have combined to provide you with some data and insight around three of the most interesting runners in the great race.
Odds: 5/1
As an impressive winner of the great race last year, Scotland's star stayer Corach Rambler clear scores highly on stamina, while he is very much the class act of the field having finished a highly creditable third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month. After 13 lifetime starts over fences, five of which he has won, the 10-year-old has never fallen and unseated rider just the once.
Odds: 7/1
I Am Maximus doesn't score quite so highly in terms of jumping or pure ability but there is no doubting the horse's stamina, having showed plenty of it en route to winning the 2023 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. He is still open to a little more improvement and is the choice of Willie Mullins' number one jockey, Paul Townend.
Odds: 9/1
Gavin Cromwell's gorgeous grey came from a near-impossible position to finish second behind Corach Rambler in last year's Grand National, leaving behind some previously suspect jumping with a flawless round on his first try over the iconic Aintree obstacles. Stamina is very much his forte and while beaten quite comfortably by I Am Maximus on his last run, he has been prepared all season with this significant target in mind.
