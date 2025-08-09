Asia win Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and Hugh Bowman lands Silver Saddle

There was a thrilling conclusion to the day at Ascot with Ebt's Guard winning the Mile for Europe but the judge needing to resort to a photo to split Cerulean Bay (Asia) and Urban Lion (Rest Of The World) for the minors.

When the call did come down in favour of Cerulean Bay and Mirai Iwata - by a short-head - it meant that celebrations could get underway for Asia as they had secured the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup by a solitary point from Europe.

Asia enjoyed two winners on the card with Fireblade scoring under team captain Suraj Narredu in the Stayers before Ryusei Sakai collected the Sprint on board the impressive, and aptly named, Prince Of India.

Asia finished the day with 68 points, 1 ahead of Europe who had Great Britain and Ireland 5 points adrift in third.

Narredu said: ‘‘I am absolutely delighted. To win the Shergar Cup on my debut is the icing on the cake after my winner. I know this is a new team that was introduced this year. I am sure in future they will be a force to be reckoned with.

‘‘The Asian team deserves to get recognition and I am proud to captain the team. It was a fabulous for us to get two winners and some place points from the six races. We all enjoyed ourselves and it is a big deal to have come. It will be big back home in India.

‘‘I would love to come again, every year! I am open. I am staying in Britain for three more weeks to ride out for a few trainers, primarily Marco Botti, before I head home. It is a very short time but I hope I can pick up a few rides.

‘‘I am glad to have made full use of the opportunity I was given. It is always good to learn, explore and experience things like this. I am always open to do that.’’