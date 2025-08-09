Asia win Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and Hugh Bowman lands Silver Saddle

Asia made a winning debut in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup while Hugh Bowman took home his second Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, awarded to the leading rider..
There was a thrilling conclusion to the day at Ascot with Ebt's Guard winning the Mile for Europe but the judge needing to resort to a photo to split Cerulean Bay (Asia) and Urban Lion (Rest Of The World) for the minors.
When the call did come down in favour of Cerulean Bay and Mirai Iwata - by a short-head - it meant that celebrations could get underway for Asia as they had secured the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup by a solitary point from Europe.
Asia enjoyed two winners on the card with Fireblade scoring under team captain Suraj Narredu in the Stayers before Ryusei Sakai collected the Sprint on board the impressive, and aptly named, Prince Of India.
Asia finished the day with 68 points, 1 ahead of Europe who had Great Britain and Ireland 5 points adrift in third.
Narredu said: ‘‘I am absolutely delighted. To win the Shergar Cup on my debut is the icing on the cake after my winner. I know this is a new team that was introduced this year. I am sure in future they will be a force to be reckoned with.
‘‘The Asian team deserves to get recognition and I am proud to captain the team. It was a fabulous for us to get two winners and some place points from the six races. We all enjoyed ourselves and it is a big deal to have come. It will be big back home in India.
‘‘I would love to come again, every year! I am open. I am staying in Britain for three more weeks to ride out for a few trainers, primarily Marco Botti, before I head home. It is a very short time but I hope I can pick up a few rides.
‘‘I am glad to have made full use of the opportunity I was given. It is always good to learn, explore and experience things like this. I am always open to do that.’’
Sakai had earlier finished second in the opening Dash, a race won by Bowman who kept a narrow advantage all the way through the card to win the leading rider award.
The Australian was riding at the Shergar Cup for the third time and has now won the Silver Saddle on two occasions.
“I’m delighted. It’s great to be here, it’s a unique event," said Bowman.
"I've had a good afternoon, obviously won the first race and had a couple of others that have run very well. It's my second Silver Saddle, actually, in three attempts.
"It's a lovely afternoon, it's good fun, it's more of a relaxed environment than your normal race day, particularly when you're riding against jockeys from different corners of the world, it's usually a major race and the stakes are very high and it's very important for everyone so this is, important as it is, it's a little more relaxed and it's been a great afternoon.
"It's a good afternoon and very proud to have won the Silver Saddle again and great to see the raceogers come and support the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup because it is a wonderful annual event and it is recognised globally and it's great to be a part of it.
"Many congratulations to Team Asia, they were racking up points in every race, so credit where it’s due.”
