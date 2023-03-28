That leaves a total of 57 horses vying for the final 40 spots with Eva's Oskar now occupying number 40 on the list with the well-fancied Our Power number 41.

Any Second Now is now the sole top weight carrying 11st 12lb following the expected withdrawal of Conflated, with other notable absentees including Happygolucky, Remastered and Farclas.

The remaining 57 in full are: Any Second Now, Noble Yeats, Galvin, Royale Pagaille, Envoi Allen, Fury Road, The Big Dog, Capodanno, Delta Work, Sam Brown, Lifetime Ambition, Carefully Selected, Coko Beach, Longhouse Poet, Gaillard du Mesnil, Darasso, Le Milos, The Shunter, Quick Wave, Escaria Ten, The Big Breakaway, Cape Gentleman, Roi Mage, Diol Ker, A Wave of The Sea, Minella Trump, Vanillier, Velvet Elvis, Ain't That A Shame, Corach Rambler, Enjoy d'Allen, Mr Incredible, Gin On Lime, Mister Coffey, Cloudy Glen, Battleoverdoyen, Hill Sixteen, Gabbys Cross, Recite A Prayer, Eva's Oskar

(need horses to come out to get a run): Our Power, Dunboyne, Francky du Berlais, Fortescue, Back On The Lash, Defi Bleu, Gevrey, Punitive, Milan Native, Born By The Sea, Fakiera, Darrens Hope, Mortal, Captain Kangaroo, Captain Cattistock, Secret Reprieve, Fantastikas.

THE FOLLOWING 16 ENTRIES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: Ashtown Lad (IRE), Chris's Dream (IRE), Cilaos Emery (FR), Conflated (IRE), Death Duty (IRE). Farclas (FR), Franco de Port (FR), Ga Law (FR), Glamorgan Duke (IRE), Happygolucky (IRE), Hewick (IRE), Lord Lariat (IRE), Pencilfulloflead (IRE), Rapper, Remastered, Threeunderthrufive (IRE).