Asfoora future hangs on Royal Ascot performance

Henry Dwyer will reach for the blinkers once again with Asfoora, who faces what he has described as a ‘fork in the road moment’ when bidding to regain her King Charles III Stakes title at Royal Ascot.

After finishing down the field in the Group Three HKJC World Pool Palace House Stakes at Newmarket, the daughter of Flying Artie failed to feature for the second race in succession after trailing home last in the William Hill Temple Stakes at Haydock Park on Saturday. While Dwyer believes the used ground on the inside track, which the race was run on after a hole was discovered on the outside course, played some part in the performance he admits he expected to see more from the seven year old. And should Asfoora, who will switch back under Dwyer’s care ahead of the Royal meeting from Lemos De Souza, fail to sparkle in the five furlong Group One, which she claimed in 2024, then he insists time could be called on her European adventure. Dwyer said: “She seems to have pulled up fine and there were no issues seemingly. Everything had been good in her preparation as she looked good and her soundness was good.

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