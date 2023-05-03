Our pedigree expert focuses on the two key races on today's Trials card at Ascot, including the return of Bradsell.

2.05 Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial EBF Conditions Stakes Click here for racecard, free video form and live Sky Bet odds The market seems to think this Conditions Trial boils down to two contenders. Amo Racing have had a dream start to 2023 with both their Classic contenders and their juveniles, and twelve length debut winner Maximum Impact (Havana Grey ex Natural Choice by Teofilo) will bid to maintain that start. Second crop sire Havana Grey has continued in the rich vein of form in which he ended 2022 as Champion First Crop sire with Nell Gwyn winner and 1000 Guineas fancy Mammas Girl proving he’s not just a source of speed and precocity. Maximum Impact is out of the Teofilo mare Natural Choice who similarly broke her maiden as a juvenile by a wide margin. Notably, Maximum Impact is inbred 3x2 to Teofilo being out of a daughter of Teofilo and by Havana Grey. Natural Choice is a daughter of G2 Prix de Royallieu winner Oiseau Rare (King’s Best) who won the French Group Two when it was run over a mile and a half. Considering Maximum Impact’s dam won over a mile as a two year old and comes from a predominantly middle distance family, it will be Havana Grey’s speed coming to the fore if he prevails here.

Last year this trial went the way of Bakeel (Sioux Nation) who did the Trial no harm when running a creditable fifth to The Ridler (Brazen Beau) in the G2 Norfolk Stakes over course and distance. Sioux Nation was making all the right noises at the time with his first crop on his way to finishing second to Havana Grey in the Championship. Much the same can be said about Action Point (Blue Point) who comes from a stable well versed in readying sharp early two year olds. Sent off a short priced favourite on his debut (replay below), Archie Watson’s charge knew his job well. Four winners from his first eleven runners is a promising start for much missed Shamardal’s latest recruit to the stallion ranks. Already a proven sire of sires, Blue Point was the fastest son of Shamardal and one of most highly anticipated to retire to stud.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Action Point’s dam Khaleesi Wind (Exceed And Excel) is an unraced full sister to the admirably consistent Excelette who was a 5f Listed winning juvenile. Further back in the family is another King’s Stand winner Bolshoi (Royal Academy) who took the 1998 renewal. If ever there was a track for Blue Point’s progeny to excel it is Ascot and who better to do it than this colt. In six starts at the track, all in Group company, Blue Point won five of them. His sole defeat came at the hands of Caravaggio (Scat Daddy) in the G1 Commonwealth Cup who at the time was on an unbeaten run of six. The stakes are high and the pair’s three rivals are unknown quantities. Experience counts for a lot at this stage of their careers and the suspicion is the market has got it right. If Blue Point is the real deal, Action Point might just edge this one on paper.

3.50 Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes Click here for racecard, free video form and live Sky Bet odds While talking about first and second crop sires, how could we leave out Shadwell Stud’s Tasleet (Showcasing) whose first crop son Bradsell shone so brightly at the Royal meeting last year. Injured when finishing fourth behind Little Big Bear (No Nay Never) in the G1 Phoenix Stakes, Bradsell makes a long awaited reappearance here. With small crop numbers, second crop sire Tasleet needs stars like this colt to keep his name in the lights until his subsequent crops reach the track. Undoubtedly his headline act, Bradsell carries more than just the (very light) weight of Hollie Doyle on his back.

Tasleet’s own sire Showcasing holds a strong hand in bidding to usurp his son with the battle hardened Cold Case. In six runs, all bar one over six furlongs, Cold Case has never failed to give his running and put in a career best when winning the Redcar Two Year Old Trophy by two and a quarter lengths (replay below). That was in Listed company but he’s from an out and out sprinting family and ended last season on an upward curve.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!