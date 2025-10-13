Ascot tips: Champion Stakes horse-by-horse guide

The stage is set for a superb edition of the QIPCO Champion Stakes and Matt Brocklebank has a big-priced each-way fancy in the Ascot feature.

ALMAQAM (Trainer: Ed Walker) Form: 2-3123

Always considered a top-class prospect and, after just coming up short last year, appeared to have really announced himself when beating Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown earlier this season. However, he’s failed to add to his tally in a couple of Group 2 assignments since including when tried over 12 furlongs in an Arc trial last month. Missed the big one at ParisLongchamp due to the prospect of good ground but rain came in the end and now the weather Gods aren’t really smiling on trainer Ed Walker this week either (would prefer rain). Still an each-way player on peak form but he now has the odd question to answer all over again.

CALANDAGAN (Francis Graffard) Form: 2-2211

World-class gelding whose four starts since looking a shade unlucky to finish second to Anmaat in this race last year have all come over 12 furlongs. Appeared as good as ever when beating Kalapana to land the King George on his most recent start and his top French yard has been working back from Champions Day ever since given how much he seems to enjoy Ascot. A strong pace back at 10 furlongs will suit and he’s a massive threat to all.

ECONOMICS (William Haggas) Form: 11116-

Looked in pretty good order when making a recent public appearance in a Newmarket racecourse gallop but hasn’t tasted competitive action since finishing sixth (2/1) in last year’s Champion Stakes. Went into the 2024 renewal having won a maiden, the Dante, a French Group 2 and the Irish Champion Stakes so no doubting his talent, but the layoff this time around is potentially a big issue in a race quite as hot as this.

FIRST LOOK (Andre Fabre) Form: -23111

Fascinating late addition to the party, having been supplemented into the race on Monday following his Arc weekend win in the Group 2 Prix Dollar. A late-maturing sort representing top connections so no doubt further progress in him but he appears best suited by testing conditions and may just lack the requisite change of gear on the conditions.

FOX LEGACY (Andrew Balding) Form: 4-1611

Definitely one of the dark horses in the line-up and just the type to run a huge race for his in-form yard. He’s on a steep upward trajectory since joining Andrew Balding from Sir Michael Stoute this season, never better than when bolting up in a conditions race over nine furlongs at Goodwood in August. Won the John Smith’s Cup over this trip the previous month and that prestigious handicap has a history of producing very smart middle-distance performers. Not without claims despite the strength in depth to this event.

LOS ANGELES (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 115440

Only beat a couple home here last year after a huge run to be third in the Arc but this season has tailed off quite badly and he was last of 17 in the French showpiece just a couple of weeks ago. Surprising to see him line up and cannot be recommended.

OMBUDSMAN (John & Thady Gosden) Form: 1-2121

One of the stars of the summer and he’s barely put a foot wrong in all the top races over this 10-furlong trip, including scintillating victories at Royal Ascot and in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Needs to produce his best once more but leading form chance if doing so and ground conditions being on the better side will play to his strengths.

PRAGUE (Dylan Cunha) Form: -54554

Way below the pick of these rivals on all known form/ratings and doesn’t look to be at his peak this season either. Shouldn’t be a factor.

ALMERIC (Andrew Balding) Form: 41-11

Lightly-raced three-year-old who has won all three starts since a debut fourth at Sandown last September, the latest couple of victories coming in Listed company including when impressive at Ayr on his first try at 10 furlongs last month. Soft ground that day and bred to handle plenty of cut so might not have his ideal conditions now upped markedly in class. Other outsiders appeal a little more.

DELACROIX (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 119121

Choicely-bred son of Dubawi who has lived up to his page last year and this, winning five Group races including a couple at the highest level. Showed a sparkling turn of foot to reel in Ombudsman late on in the Coral-Eclipse and although forced to play second-fiddle to that rival at York, has since struck back with a quality performance in the Irish Champion Stakes. Been on the go now since March but every reason to expect another huge effort on this colt’s swansong outing before heading to stud. Also entered for the QEII.

DEVIL’S ADVOCATE (John & Thady Gosden) Form: 0-41

Supplemented into the race by Ombudsman’s connections and likely to try and ensure a decent gallop. Did win a Doncaster handicap from a mark of 104 just last month so he’s clearly no mug himself but hard to envisage him hanging tough for a piece of the action late on.

MOUNT KILIMANJARO (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 2-3168

Stepped up on Dundalk comeback run in March to win the Dee Stakes at Chester but missed the bulk of the summer and hasn’t looked the most straightforward in a couple of starts since returning to action. He could be among those utilised to set a decent gallop.

PRIDE OF ARRAS (Ralph Beckett) Form: 1-1001

Has been something of a challenge for his trainer by all accounts but still produced a couple of taking performances to win Group 2 races over 10 and 12 furlongs at York this season. Forgettable efforts in the Derby and also the Irish version at the Curragh are best forgotten and the gelding operation prior to his Great Voltigeur win last time out looks to have helped a lot. Could yet have more to offer but looks a bit too risky a proposition back down in trip in such deep waters here.

SWAGMAN (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 12-177

Toughed it out to land the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown in the spring but hasn’t gone on from that at all, well held in a couple of outings in France this autumn following a 135-day layoff. Likely to be among the rank outsiders if showing up on Saturday.

THE LION IN WINTER (Aidan O’Brien) Form: -60303

Another also engaged in the QEII and that looks far more likely to be his Champions Day target after seemingly getting back on the right track when beaten half a length into third in last month’s Prix du Moulin. Stamina for this trip in doubt.