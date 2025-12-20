Our woman at the track Vicki Gibbins leaves Ascot on Saturday full of the festive spirit - and hope for the future.

We’re really good at complaining in racing. The possible Kempton closure, dwindling field sizes and the occasional poor jockey ride – all get an airing on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and people are becoming irate. Brough Scott described it perfectly. I caught him for a question about racing wishes for the upcoming year (I draw your attention to the upcoming column on Monday) but was struck by his answer and the resulting sentiment. “It’s so important for racing to be positive but realistic – and for people not to get cross with each other,” he said with feeling. “The problem with the Kempton issue, is that people are getting terribly angry. Getting angry won’t help.

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login

“You need to be positive, and horsemen should know this most of all, positivity is what you need when you’re around horses. Don’t get cross about it, because we’re all in this together. Blaming people; blaming doesn’t get you anywhere. “We are where we are, let’s do something positive about it.” Ascot understand the assignment. Walk through the gates for the Long Walk Hurdle meeting and step into Christmas, a magical winter wonderland. A Yuletide parade featuring Father Christmas and his lady wife arriving by horse-drawn carriage, a toy-making workshop with the elves, fairground rides with festive tunes. People are encouraged to dress in their finery: from elegant dresses to questionable Christmas jumpers. They’ve thought of everything and it’s a positive move to attracting new people into the sport. I’m unsure about the elves riding bicycles decorated as festive fighter pilots, but what’s Christmas without a sniff of political incorrectness?

An Elf on wheels - who's a fighter pilot. Well it is Christmas