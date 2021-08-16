Sporting Life
Soaring Glory on his way to winning at Ascot
Soaring Glory on his way to winning at Ascot

Ascot Saturday review: Soaring Glory returns in style

By Sporting Life
14:27 · SAT October 30, 2021

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ascot where Soaring Glory made a stylish winning return.

Stylish return for Soaring Glory

Soaring Glory made a stylish return to action when defying top-weight in what looked a red-hot renewal of the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle.

Ten pounds higher than when winning last season's Betfair Hurdle and carrying 11st 11lb, Tom Scudamore produced Jonjo O'Neill's charge to hit the front two out.

Leoncavallo (10/1) and the promising Boothill (5/2 favourite) were the only dangers at that stage but they were soon fighting a losing battle.

The 5/1 winner was good at the final flight and was driven out to score by two-and-a-half lengths.

Nassalam edges thriller

3/1 favourite Nassalam edged out Solo in a thrilling duel for the opening Ascot Underwriting Chase.

The pair had the race to themselves from the second last with the winner responding gamely to the Jamie Moore drive.

In the shadows of the post Solo drifted left under pressure to bump his rival but the fact the nose verdict went the way of Nassalam meant the stewards didn't need to intervene.

