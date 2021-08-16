A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ascot where Soaring Glory made a stylish winning return.
Soaring Glory made a stylish return to action when defying top-weight in what looked a red-hot renewal of the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle.
Ten pounds higher than when winning last season's Betfair Hurdle and carrying 11st 11lb, Tom Scudamore produced Jonjo O'Neill's charge to hit the front two out.
Leoncavallo (10/1) and the promising Boothill (5/2 favourite) were the only dangers at that stage but they were soon fighting a losing battle.
The 5/1 winner was good at the final flight and was driven out to score by two-and-a-half lengths.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
3/1 favourite Nassalam edged out Solo in a thrilling duel for the opening Ascot Underwriting Chase.
The pair had the race to themselves from the second last with the winner responding gamely to the Jamie Moore drive.
In the shadows of the post Solo drifted left under pressure to bump his rival but the fact the nose verdict went the way of Nassalam meant the stewards didn't need to intervene.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!