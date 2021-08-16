Stylish return for Soaring Glory

Soaring Glory made a stylish return to action when defying top-weight in what looked a red-hot renewal of the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle.

Ten pounds higher than when winning last season's Betfair Hurdle and carrying 11st 11lb, Tom Scudamore produced Jonjo O'Neill's charge to hit the front two out.

Leoncavallo (10/1) and the promising Boothill (5/2 favourite) were the only dangers at that stage but they were soon fighting a losing battle.

The 5/1 winner was good at the final flight and was driven out to score by two-and-a-half lengths.