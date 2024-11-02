Ascot Saturday review and free video replays

It all pointed to Martator

There was a second winner of the season for Venetia Williams when Martator (6/1) lifted the Byrne Group Handicap Chase under Charlie Deutsch.

The Sporting Life daily tipsters Punting Pointers had advised a 1pt win on Martator citing the good stable form of this time last year reasoning 'there’s no reason we shouldn’t be backing her runners blind again'.

Uncle Phil took the field along until a blunder down the back straight left Issar d'Airy in front and the Moores' runner led them into the straight having been stalked by top-weight and favourite Master Chewy. Martator, who completed a hat-trick in March and April, moved into contention on the outside but a slight blunder at the second last halted his momentum.

Deutsch gave him the time to find his stride again and the pair were alongside the leader at the last which they met well before running on strongly to win by a length and three quarters from Issair d'Airy and stablemate Kotmask. Master Chewy was fourth.

Williams said: "The higher quality your horses, the less your opportunities and the easier in fact to pick the races so I gave the owners a fortnight's notice which is big for me! He's one of the few horses that I'm happy enough to run on this sort of ground, we don't have many.

"He's a very small horse, he's usually the smallest in any race he's in and he's light on his feet. He needed to (improve for his summer break) really because this is obviously a step up again and he's won so....

"He's an extraordinary horse. When he's out in this huge field which is in front of my horse, when I walk in there - there are twenty odd horses there - I can guarantee that the first horse that will come out of the pack and come and say good morning, how are you? is Martator. He's really inquisitive and that's probably why the cheekpieces help him a little because it gives him less opportunity to be inquisitive to everything all around him."