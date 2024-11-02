Ascot Saturday review and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from Ascot on Saturday where the Punting Pointers team were among the winners.
There was a second winner of the season for Venetia Williams when Martator (6/1) lifted the Byrne Group Handicap Chase under Charlie Deutsch.
The Sporting Life daily tipsters Punting Pointers had advised a 1pt win on Martator citing the good stable form of this time last year reasoning 'there’s no reason we shouldn’t be backing her runners blind again'.
Uncle Phil took the field along until a blunder down the back straight left Issar d'Airy in front and the Moores' runner led them into the straight having been stalked by top-weight and favourite Master Chewy. Martator, who completed a hat-trick in March and April, moved into contention on the outside but a slight blunder at the second last halted his momentum.
Deutsch gave him the time to find his stride again and the pair were alongside the leader at the last which they met well before running on strongly to win by a length and three quarters from Issair d'Airy and stablemate Kotmask. Master Chewy was fourth.
Williams said: "The higher quality your horses, the less your opportunities and the easier in fact to pick the races so I gave the owners a fortnight's notice which is big for me! He's one of the few horses that I'm happy enough to run on this sort of ground, we don't have many.
"He's a very small horse, he's usually the smallest in any race he's in and he's light on his feet. He needed to (improve for his summer break) really because this is obviously a step up again and he's won so....
"He's an extraordinary horse. When he's out in this huge field which is in front of my horse, when I walk in there - there are twenty odd horses there - I can guarantee that the first horse that will come out of the pack and come and say good morning, how are you? is Martator. He's really inquisitive and that's probably why the cheekpieces help him a little because it gives him less opportunity to be inquisitive to everything all around him."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Bhaloo (6/4) battled back to deny 5/4 favourite Bad in the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.
Nico de Boinville was positive aboard the winner who enjoyed a good duel with the runner-up throughout. In the straight it appeared as though Bad was going to gain a deserved success after a frustrating sequence over hurdles that saw him finish second or third in four consecutive starts, flattering to deceive on occasion.
The pair jumped the last two together but Bad, who hit the front going to the last, couldn't hold off the challenge of Bhaloo who had pulled a length clear by the line.
Winning trainer Nicky Henderson said: "That was good, good start. I always feel quite brave bringing novices here first time, I've never been convinced about it, but he was good. Nico gave him a wonderful ride, that was education, education and more education and by the time they got to the racing bit, his confidence was up.
"We have got, I think, a real big bunch of seriously good novice chasers, it's just a matter of where we slot them all in and the ground is interfering. It's about getting a run into them all.
"He's lovely. We love him. He's a family pet. He's still on a learning curve, how far he'd get I wouldn't be too sure but I wouldn't want to go down to two with him."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
James Owen's good form continued when Ballytechno (7/1) ran out a ready winner of the Grundon Waste Management Conditional Jockeys' Novices' Handicap Hurdle under Calum Hogan.
It was a first rider over jumps in Britain for Hogan who told Sky Sports Racing: "I have to thank Aidan Coleman for this, he text me Tuesday or Wednesday morning to see if I'd come over Saturday to ride one and I said 'of course'. I'm delighted to get one over here.
"The gallop we were going, I was just sitting soft where I was because he was switched off and jumping well for the rhythm. Missed two down the side, he kind of launched at the two, but I had no room and it was probably my own fault but after that I wheeled him out wide.
"He's done it very well, I probably got there a minute too soon and he was having a look at the stand but he was impressive."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.