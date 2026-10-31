Ascot Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Ghost past the post

The Gray Ghost (7/2) built on a promising debut over fences to win the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

His Uttoxeter form had been franked by third home O'Moore Park and The Gray Ghost gave the race another boost with a smooth performance under Charlie Price.

He reeled in Glynn Brae down the back straight but the remainder had closed by the time The Gray Ghost took the turn for home. Jet To Vegas, 13/8 favourite, loomed large in his wing mirrors approaching the last but was far less fluent than his rival, losing any chance that remained.

The winning margin was two and three quarter lengths.

Wiltshire based trainer Robbie Llewellyn told Sky Sports Racing: "He was supposed to be going to Aintree last Sunday and that got abandoned; then we were looking at entries on Monday and we were going to go to Wetherby but when the declarations were coming in we said we've got to go to Ascot.

"Unfortunately none of his owners are here because they're all Scottish and couldn't get down but it's been a great bit of fun for them. He jumped really well first run for us and I thought if he kicked forward for that he'd have a nice little race in him.

"He's travelled into the races really well a few times but just hasn't got through the line; I think a fence has got him to respect a bit, sometimes he'd gallop through a hurdle and lose momentum. Today he's jumped like a bunny and it's great.

"We might come back here Christmas but he's a horse that needs racing, he's a bit of a wire head, so we'll keep running him."