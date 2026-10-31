Ascot Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the feature action from Saturday's meeting at Ascot including free video replays.
Ghost past the post
The Gray Ghost (7/2) built on a promising debut over fences to win the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.
His Uttoxeter form had been franked by third home O'Moore Park and The Gray Ghost gave the race another boost with a smooth performance under Charlie Price.
He reeled in Glynn Brae down the back straight but the remainder had closed by the time The Gray Ghost took the turn for home. Jet To Vegas, 13/8 favourite, loomed large in his wing mirrors approaching the last but was far less fluent than his rival, losing any chance that remained.
The winning margin was two and three quarter lengths.
Wiltshire based trainer Robbie Llewellyn told Sky Sports Racing: "He was supposed to be going to Aintree last Sunday and that got abandoned; then we were looking at entries on Monday and we were going to go to Wetherby but when the declarations were coming in we said we've got to go to Ascot.
"Unfortunately none of his owners are here because they're all Scottish and couldn't get down but it's been a great bit of fun for them. He jumped really well first run for us and I thought if he kicked forward for that he'd have a nice little race in him.
"He's travelled into the races really well a few times but just hasn't got through the line; I think a fence has got him to respect a bit, sometimes he'd gallop through a hurdle and lose momentum. Today he's jumped like a bunny and it's great.
"We might come back here Christmas but he's a horse that needs racing, he's a bit of a wire head, so we'll keep running him."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Quirky Mogul makes headlines
Tom Dascombe enjoyed a fine campaign with Hot Fuss last season and has another promising hurdler to go to war with in Media Mogul (9/4 favourite) who stuck on well to win the Grundon Novices' Handicap Hurdle.
Held-up early by David Bass, Media Mogul moved through the field to take up a prominent position at the top of the home straight, leading after the second last and always doing enough to hold the challenge of the strong-travelling Lord Chamberlain and Mr Rafiki with the latter claiming minor honours by a nose.
"He's got loads of ability," Bass said.
"He was very quirky at Worcester, he likes to plant, and he knew where the stables were down the back straight; much better start today but he still just thinks about it. He should have won at Worcester really and we were confident if he came forward from that, he would have a good winning chance.
"I wasn't worried where I was sat because he's got a bit of pace and I knew he could pick up. Another good training performance from Tom, I'm trying to persuade him to have more jumpers!"
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Download our free iOS and Android app
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org