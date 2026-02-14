Ascot Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Irish National plan for Jukebox

The Jukebox Kid moved a step closer to an outing in the Irish Grand National after continuing his progression over fences with a near flawless display in the Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase.

Having claimed a handicap chase over course and distance on his last start the Jukebox Jury gelding made it three wins from four starts over fences with an impressive front running performance in the Grade Two to give Ben Pauling and Ben Jones their second winner on the card.

Sent straight into the lead by the rider, the 4/9 favourite never looked in any danger of being the victim of an upset with his jumping keeping his two rivals at bay throughout the three mile test.

Although Western Knight attempted to go with The Jukebox Kid over the final two fences he could never quite get close enough to land a telling blow with Jones continuing to get a good tune out of his mount. And after meeting the last on a good stride the odds-on market leader bounded away up the run in to score by five-and-a half lengths.

Pauling said: “Jumping is his asset. I think this horse gets beaten in the first mile rather than the last mile. He can be a bit cold over the first mile. He was cold at Cheltenham, and the ground was quick that day, but he wants to get his toe in and get into a rhythm. "Once he is in a rhythm I said to his owners he won’t get beat in the last mile he will only get beat in the first mile.,

“I was really pleased to see him jump off and attack his fences. I was a bit concerned with it being a three horse race that it might be a bit of a muddling affair, but Ben set out to make it and he did it very nicely. He just gets stronger as the race goes on. He is going the right way.”

Although the trainer has not totally ruled out an appearance in the Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Handicap Chase he admitted that a trip to Fairyhouse on Easter Monday is more likely for The Jukebox Kid.

Pauling added: “I don’t think he will go to Cheltenham at this moment in time, possibly a tilt at the Irish Grand National is something we might look at it. I just feel he is on the improve and is at the right end of the handicap.

“I think he will stay every yard of the trip. He is not necessarily a horse that comes out of his race brilliantly and Ryan Alderman that looks after him knows him very well so he will tell me whether he is ready or not.

“He will get an entry in the National Hunt Chase, but it is not a certainty. As time goes on more novices are taking on these more senior handicappers. The National races used to be about the more exposed handicapper that was right on the day, but these days they seem to be won by novices more. The Irish Grand National had been on my mind before this.”

Pauling thinks big with Mondoui’boy

Earlier Mondoui’boy threw his hat into the ring to form part of Pauling’s team for the Cheltenham Festival after making light work of his rivals in the Betfair Novices’ Hurdle at Ascot.

Picked up for £115,000 out of the David Maxwell dispersal sale earlier in the season the gelded son of Castle Du Berlais looks money well spent after backing his debut success over hurdles at Ludlow in the extended two mile three furlong test.

Always travelling well in the hands of Jones the well-backed 8/11 favourite ranged up almost effortlessly approaching the second last to join long time leader Catchintsavo to mount his challenge.

And after hitting the front the odds-on marker leader quickly put matters to bed with Jones pushing the six-year-old, who holds entries in both the Turners Novices’ Hurdle and Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, out to score by seven lengths.