Ascot Saturday report, reaction and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Ascot.

Fitzella gets it right in Princess Margaret Hugo Palmer might have cut a frustrated figure at the Royal meeting following the defeat of Fitzella, but the smile was back on his face following her front running success in the Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes. Connections had high hopes of victory for the daughter of Too Darn Hot in the Group Three Albany Stakes at the track last month, however she had to settle for fourth best behind Venetian Sun. But her return to the Berkshire track proved to be a triumphant one when scoring at the same level in the £70,000 six furlong test under Oisin Murphy. Although the plan was to hold the 9/4 favourite up that soon went out of the window as the market leader made a sharp exit from the stalls to take up a lead she would not relinquish. As the field hurtled down towards the final two furlongs it looked as though Fitzella might be picked off late on by the strong travelling Staya, who had yet to be popped the question by James Doyle. However, Fitzella was not for passing out in front with Murphy squeezing more out of his mount before going on to prevail by a length.

Palmer said: “Oisin was really upset when he came back in from the Albany as he felt he sat too close to a very strong pace. He did realise, and took her back, but the damage was kind of done by then. We felt on reflection really that it was her class that allowed her to finish fourth. She was probably drawn on the wrong bit of the track that day as well. “Today the plan was to hold her up and race more patiently and to use her finish, but she absolutely pinged the lids and Oisin went straight to plan B. It has worked very nicely and I’m delighted for Derek Passant and for Hefin Williams who are big supporters of ours and great supporters of the game. “This is the first good horse they have had. She was an expensive yearling, but she was beautiful, and she still is. I’m delighted she is a Group winner now. She was very game and willing, as she has been at home from the word go. I’m delighted today, but I’m still sad she is not a Royal Ascot winner.” Following the race Fitzella was cut from 50/1 into 3/1 by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for next year’s Betfred 1000 Guineas. However a trip to France for the Group Two Prix du Calvados at Deauville appears next on the agenda according to Palmer, with the possibility of a trip to the Breeders’ Cup to follow He said: “She has a Moyglare entry, but that is a very stiff seven furlongs for her next start. I would have thought the Prix du Calvados (is a likely target). That is a month away although she wouldn’t want soft ground so we will see what the weather brings. “She showed great speed today, but the first weekend of November is a long way from now. She will definitely run again, and possibly twice, but not more than that. That was her fourth start of the year and we don’t want her to have more than five or six.”

Billy Loughnane takes the applause on Cheshire Dancer

Palmer doubles up Failing a vet ahead of a potential sale is never news anyone wants to hear, but connections of Cheshire Dancer had their spirits lifted following her last-to-first success in the Longines Valiant Stakes. A career in America had beckoned for the daughter of Phoenix Of Spain after a sale had been agreed following her third place in the Kensington Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting. However, after that fell through the four-year-old filly backed that effort up with a fine second in the Listed Weatherbys Hamilton Pipalong Stakes before tasting Group Three glory here. Anchored at the rear of the field by Billy Loughnane from the widest draw in stall 11, the 22/1 chance still had plenty of work left to do entering the home straight with the race looking set to be fought out by favourite Chantilly Lace and the strong travelling American Gal. But as their strides began to shorten Cheshire Dancer came with a powerful late run around the outside of her rivals before getting up in the closing strides of the mile prize to score by a neck and give winning trainer Palmer a second pattern race success on the card. He said: “It is magical really. I did say to the owners when she was third at the Royal meeting that she likes Ascot and we will come back from the Valiant. She failed the vet for America after Ascot as we had accepted an offer for considerably less than she is now worth so it is funny how it goes. “She ran massive in the Pipalong and sometimes when they find a rich vein of form, and grow in confidence, they sometimes just improve and it is hard to put a finger on how, why or what has happened, but she has found that magical moment today. “She went up to eighty six on the straight course at Ascot and after two runs on a turning mile she will be over one hundred. “We were drawn eleven of eleven so plan A was she might be able to slide in and across and be half-way one off the rail. Looking at it they did the same early fractions as Oisin did on Fitzella in the Princess Margaret. “Once I saw that I was relaxed enough. He has given her a super ride. She has been in the yard for three years and she holds a soft spot in everyone's heart and it is lovely to see this success for everyone who puts so much into it.”

Two Tribes beats Classic in the International

Losing streak over for Two Tribes Two Tribes could be set to go to war abroad later in the campaign after ending a winless run stretching back almost two years with victory in the Moet & Chandon International Handicap. Without a win to his name since claiming a nursery back at Sandown Park back in August 2023 the gelded son of Rajasinghe finally added to that success in the £150,000 contest. Although proving largely consistent this term the Richard Spencer-trained four-year-old had finished no better than third in his previous five appearances this season. But that was all to change under David Egan, who delivered the 25/1 chance with a perfectly timed run in the seven furlong prize. Victory looked to be heading the way of last time out Sandown Park scorer Classic, who moved to the front under Sean Levey entering the final furlong of the race, but he was soon joined, and passed by Two Tribes, who did just enough close to the line to win by a neck.

Spencer said: “He has been knocking on the door in some nice races. I actually ran him over six furlongs at York and Ryan Moore rode. "He said I think you need to step him up to seven furlongs so we did, but the races didn’t really pan out for him. He has not had a draw like this today, in a big field handicap, where they can drag him along. All credit to David as he gave him a great ride. "He has been on the premises to do that, but I’m glad he has waited until today as it is a great pot. He hits the front, but he doesn’t do a stroke. He goes from hero to zero. Once the petrol gauge is there you have got to go for him. “He is in the Stewards’ Cup next week, but that is an early closer and we won’t run him. We won’t drop him back to six furlongs now we will just campaign him at seven furlongs. There are a few races for him. He is one we had on our radar to take abroad in the winter as we have a team to potentially go aboard. This lad loves racing and takes no training. We will see how he comes out of this, but maybe York (might be next), however we will play it by ear.” And equally delighted with the victory was owner Phil Cunningham, who admitted that he was ‘quietly hopeful’ of such a result. He said: “He has been so unlucky. Oisin rode him at Newmarket last time, but he got his whip stuck in his reins, so he ran a nice race. We tried to get him qualified for Royal Ascot. He needed to win at Doncaster, but he finished fourth that day having travelled like the winner, but the favourite here today (Akkadian Thunder) won the race and we had a ten pounds pull so we were quietly hopeful. “I thought the seven here might be a little bit tough for him, but it was a long last furlong. This helps coming up to the yearling sales again. To win races like this on tracks like this on a Saturday is what we do it for. "We have upped the game the last couple of years in terms of the horses we have bought and how much we spent and we plan to do the same this year. It was a three year plan and it is starting to pay off.”

Words Of Truth wins at Ascot

Truth gets it right this time Words Of Truth made his previous experience count for plenty after silencing his rivals at the second time of asking in the British EBF Crocker Bulteel ‘Confined’ Maiden Stakes at Ascot. The son of Lope de Vega could only finish eighth on his debut behind subsequent Chesham Stakes winner Humidity on his debut at Newbury 71 days ago. However, he left that form behind when justifying favouritism in the six furlong contest under William Buick on his first appearance since being gelded. Racing up with the pace throughout the race the 13/8 market leader moved on past early leader New Monarch approaching the final furlong before pulling out enough late on to pass the post with a length-and-a-half to spare.

Appleby said: “He is the third foal out of that mare (Beyond Reason).The mare has been good, but unlucky with the siblings to date. They have all showed a lot of class and gone to a level. William said he got a bit angry with him the other morning, which doesn’t usually happen, but he knows the horse keeps a bit underneath his bonnet. I was hopeful of him first time up at Newbury, but unfortunately he was a bit too unruly and he has had to take the snip there. He has still got a little bit of that character in him, but he has got an engine. “We came here today with the confidence we had that run under his belt which coming here sometimes is a nice box to tick. We kept it simple and used that bit of experience gained to see if we could put them to the sword. He is a handy little horse and I imagine he will keep progressing. “There are no immediate plans. William said he would be happy to step up to seven furlongs if not the next time sooner rather than later." Fearnot continues to progress Clive Cox has celebrated many special days with owner Jason Goddard and the pair teamed up to good effect once again with the progressive Fearnot, who returned to winning ways in the Betfred Handicap. After running out an impressive winner of a handicap over course and distance back in May the son of Invincible Spirit finished a close up third back at the track last month in the Britannia Stakes over the same trip. While having to settle for minor honours on that occasion there was to be no denying the 10/1 chance this time around with David Probert galvanising his mount to a tenacious success in the mile event. Top weight Bullet Point appeared to have given favourite backers something to cheer when moving into a slender lead late on, but as the line got ever closer he was reeled back in by Fearnot, who eventually prevailed by half-a-length.