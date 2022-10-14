In the end he opted to partner the former, runner-up in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom and bidding to bounce back from a below-par run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes over this course-and-distance in July.

Writing in his Sporting Index blog, the jockey said: "Emily has had a long lay-off since the King George, where she never really turned up, and her homework since has been very good.

She’s been working well at home with a hood on to help settle her and she’ll have it on for Saturday. She was extremely keen in the King George, so hopefully this helps. Mimikyu is running well and improving a lot, but we’ve always thought Emily was our number one filly, so I’ve decided to stick with her. She definitely has the class."