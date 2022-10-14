Frankie Dettori admits he found it tough choosing between Emily Upjohn and Mimikyu in the Saturday's QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.
In the end he opted to partner the former, runner-up in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom and bidding to bounce back from a below-par run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes over this course-and-distance in July.
Writing in his Sporting Index blog, the jockey said: "Emily has had a long lay-off since the King George, where she never really turned up, and her homework since has been very good.
She’s been working well at home with a hood on to help settle her and she’ll have it on for Saturday. She was extremely keen in the King George, so hopefully this helps. Mimikyu is running well and improving a lot, but we’ve always thought Emily was our number one filly, so I’ve decided to stick with her. She definitely has the class."
According to the betting his best chance of a winner on the card is Inspiral, an odds-on favourite for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
"She is back after her win in the Jacques Le Marois. That was a brilliant run and she’s been a superstar this season. She’s been doing very well at home since and everyone is pleased with how she’s coming into the race. Apart from a blip on the July Course, she’s been a model of consistency and will hopefully prove hard to beat.
"It’s no pushover and she’ll have to bring her A-game. We’re drawn next to Modern Games, who is one of the horses to beat, so I’ll be tracking his every move, while Jadoomi has to be taken seriously after his win in Ireland," he added.
