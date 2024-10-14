Ascot Saturday preview: Champion and Queen Elizabeth II entries

King's Gambit is an interesting contender for Harry Charlton, while Nashwa stands her ground following her recent return in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

His trainer Aidan O'Brien could also turn to Continuous , Hans Andersen , Luxembourg , Henry Longfellow and the filly Content .

Paddy Power make him their market leader ahead of Juddmonte International Stakes runner-up Calandagan with the big two set to be joined by Irish Derby winner and Arc de Triomphe third Los Angeles .

Tamfana, who won that Group One contest, is in line for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on the same card.

She’s second favourite with the same firm behind star older miler Charyn (11/10), while Metropolitan, second behind the market leader in the Prix Jacques La Marois and the progressive Prague are other leading contenders.

Prague has been supplemented into the race at a cost of £70,000. The Ballydoyle cast-off’s victory in the Joel Stakes last month was one of the feel-good stories of the season.

Bought for just 10,000 guineas as an unraced colt out of Aidan O’Brien’s yard, he was in the colours of Amedeo Dal Pos, a stable lad for his trainer Dylan Cunha. A 40/1 winner on debut, four races later he was a Group Two victor – and now connections are shooting at the stars on Qipco British Champions Day, with soft ground guaranteed at Ascot.

“He won on soft ground last time when he took the Joel Stakes really well,” said Newmarket-based Cunha, who is a Group One-winning handler in his native South Africa.

“He worked on Saturday morning, he worked nicely and he’s come out of it really well and he’s going to get his ground. We all felt it was worth having a go.

“When you look at official ratings, he’s now only 5lb below Charyn. We know he will have to improve a lot to beat Charyn, but he’s definitely in great form, so we have to go for it.

“When a horse like him is on such a steep curve, especially at this time of year, you might never get one in this form again, so we’re going in with a good chance. We’re fairly confident he’ll run well, we’ve spent the money, so it is written in the stars now, we’ve done our bit!

“I’m at the sales looking for another now, hopefully someone drops me a yellow receipt with a horse bought for me, that would be nice.”

Nashwa also holds an entry here, Aidan O’Brien’s shortest-price runner is Diego Velazquez, while Facteur Cheval is also in line to represent France.