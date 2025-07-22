Ascot Saturday preview: Alex Hammond King George tips

Our columnist looks back to some of her favourite King George memories over the years and ahead to a stellar renewal on Saturday.
A huge weekend ahead with the King George at Ascot - what are your favourite memories of the race over the years?
Well, if we are really winding the clock back then 1989 was Nashwan’s year. I first started to follow racing as a teenager and Nashwan was one of the first big names I remember on the flat. Fortunately, a few years later I would end up working at Shadwell’s Nunnery Stud in the pedigree department and he was a big part of that world at that time. So, Nash the Dash, would be my fondest early memory. More recently, Enable, and her three King George’s was remarkable, a feat that will be hard to emulate. To be at Ascot to see a couple of those victories was quite something and I feel very privileged to call that work. It’s truly a great race, a jewel amongst Group One crowns and this year’s running is shaping up to be pretty special too.
It's round two between Jan Brueghel and Calandagan - who comes out on top and what's your selection for the race?
There’s the million-dollar question. I have a soft spot for Calandagan but if he eyeballs Jan Brueghel again then he could be in trouble. His trainer Francis-Henri Graffard is enjoying the most incredible season though and he won this last year with Goliath. Calandagan managed to win his first Group One in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, but this one will be harder to attain. Jan Brueghel is a street fighter like so many of the Galileo’s and I’d lean towards him at this stage. Rebel’s Romance could be one to fill a place, or better, if the protagonists go for gold early. He’s a wonderful horse with over £10.8m in prize money in the coffers and comes into this off the back of a win in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and the runner up, Al Riffa, won the Curragh Cup at the weekend. So, there’s a solid look to that form.
Lots of other great racing at Ascot - what else is on your shortlist for the meeting?
The opening maiden usually throws up a smart horse or two. I was taken by the physique and performance of Battle Apple on debut at this track earlier this month over a furlong further and it’s interesting he comes here rather than take up either of his other engagements this week. Ryan Moore is jocked up on him at the time of writing. Trainer Richard Hannon has an excellent record in this race and has newcomer Noble Vow entered too.
Last year’s International Handicap winner Northern Express is amongst the entries for the race again and he’s looking well handicapped. Trainer Michael Dods has hit form recently. That’s a devilishly difficult race though but he is on my radar.
Sisyphean is still progressing as a handicapper and is one to watch in the straight mile handicap at 3.35. It’ll be tough to pull off his front running tactics in a race as hot as this but if he comes here, he’ll do so in consistently good form.
A really good renewal of the Sky Bet York Stakes - who's your early fancy?
This is always a smart contest, but this year’s race has attracted a real star in the shape of Almaqam. His defeat of Ombudsman at Sandown in the Brigadier Gerard at the end of May puts him right at the top of a decent pile for this mile-and-a-quarter Group Two. It sounds like he’s grown up mentally this year, and whilst he is raced sparingly as he doesn’t want ground faster than good, the hefty showers that have been around this past week or so will have been music to trainer Ed Walker’s ears.
He is highly regarded, holds an Arc entry, so ought to win this with the Juddmonte International back at York his target next month. As a three-year-old, Stanhope Gardens gets a 9lbs weight for age allowance and he’s an interesting rival dropping in trip after he was well beaten in the Derby. He finished a close second to Delacroix as a two-year-old which, with the benefit of hindsight, looks good. He should keep the favourite honest.
