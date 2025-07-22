Ascot Saturday preview: Alex Hammond King George tips

Our columnist looks back to some of her favourite King George memories over the years and ahead to a stellar renewal on Saturday.

A huge weekend ahead with the King George at Ascot - what are your favourite memories of the race over the years? Well, if we are really winding the clock back then 1989 was Nashwan’s year. I first started to follow racing as a teenager and Nashwan was one of the first big names I remember on the flat. Fortunately, a few years later I would end up working at Shadwell’s Nunnery Stud in the pedigree department and he was a big part of that world at that time. So, Nash the Dash, would be my fondest early memory. More recently, Enable, and her three King George’s was remarkable, a feat that will be hard to emulate. To be at Ascot to see a couple of those victories was quite something and I feel very privileged to call that work. It’s truly a great race, a jewel amongst Group One crowns and this year’s running is shaping up to be pretty special too. It's round two between Jan Brueghel and Calandagan - who comes out on top and what's your selection for the race? There’s the million-dollar question. I have a soft spot for Calandagan but if he eyeballs Jan Brueghel again then he could be in trouble. His trainer Francis-Henri Graffard is enjoying the most incredible season though and he won this last year with Goliath. Calandagan managed to win his first Group One in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, but this one will be harder to attain. Jan Brueghel is a street fighter like so many of the Galileo’s and I’d lean towards him at this stage. Rebel’s Romance could be one to fill a place, or better, if the protagonists go for gold early. He’s a wonderful horse with over £10.8m in prize money in the coffers and comes into this off the back of a win in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and the runner up, Al Riffa, won the Curragh Cup at the weekend. So, there’s a solid look to that form.