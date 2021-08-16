Regal eyes Ascot Encore

Regal Encore is on course for his title defence in the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase, as one of 24 entries at Ascot.

The 13-year-old was victorious at 14/1 for trainer Anthony Honeyball last season, and has a remarkable record at Ascot – with four wins over course and distance to his name.

He was last seen pulling up at Punchestown in May, and Saturday’s Grade Three contest is set to be the veteran’s first run of what is likely to be his final season in training.

Honeyball has also entered Sojourn, an eight-year-old with form over a staying trip in wins at Market Rasen and Carlisle.

Regal Encore was beaten into second by Vinndication in the 2019 renewal of this race, and Kim Bailey’s eight-year-old is in contention again for his first start of the campaign.

Dan Skelton has a trio of possibles, with Grade One-winner Shan Blue entered alongside former Ascot scorers Bennys King and Captain Chaos.