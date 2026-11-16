Ascot Saturday entries: Lulamba among 11 in feature Ladbrokes 1965 Chase

Nicky Henderson’s charge won his first three starts over fences last season before finishing third in the Arkle at Cheltenham. Lulamba unseated rider when travelling well in the William Hill Manifesto Chase at Aintree on his final outing.

It’s hard to be confident over who will face him in Berkshire with Handstands and Heart Wood both holding alternative engagements in the Betfair Chase, while Koktail Divin is in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase on the same card in the North West.

Madara, who missed Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup because of the ground, and stablemate Doyen Quest, are Dan Skelton’s two possible runners. Diva Luna, unbeaten in two starts over fences for Ben Pauling, Steel Ally and Sixmilebridge are among other interesting entries.