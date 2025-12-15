Menu icon
Alexei (right( - goes to the front in the Greatwood
Ascot Saturday entries: Alexei and Mondo Man favourites for Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon December 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Alexei and Mondo Man head the market after 16 horses were left in Saturday’s Ladbroke Handicap Hurdle at Ascot at the five-day stage.

The pair are 3/1 joint-favourites with Paddy Power and Sky Bet and are set to race from the opposite ends of the handicap.

Alexei is top weight as he bids to complete a hat-trick, going up 13lb for his victory in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last time.

Mondo Man has only had four starts over timber for Gary and Josh Moore but was high-class on the Flat and shaped very well when second to Mossy Fen on his return to action at Lingfield.

Welsh Champion Hurdle third Wilful is prominent in the market for Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, along with Greatwood fifth Fiercely Proud, trained by Ben Pauling.

Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle – Sky Bet and Paddy Power prices: 3 Alexei, Mondo Man, 9/2 Wilful, 9 Fiercely Proud, 10 Helnwein, 12 Faivoir, 16 Indeevar Bleu, Joyeuse, Live Conti, Sticktotheplan, 20 Wreckless Eric, 25 Hardy Du Seuil, Hot Fuss, 33 Give It To Me Oj, King William Rufus, Welsh Charger.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

