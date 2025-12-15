Ascot Saturday entries: Alexei and Mondo Man favourites for Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle

Alexei and Mondo Man head the market after 16 horses were left in Saturday’s Ladbroke Handicap Hurdle at Ascot at the five-day stage.
The pair are 3/1 joint-favourites with Paddy Power and Sky Bet and are set to race from the opposite ends of the handicap.
Alexei is top weight as he bids to complete a hat-trick, going up 13lb for his victory in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last time.
Mondo Man has only had four starts over timber for Gary and Josh Moore but was high-class on the Flat and shaped very well when second to Mossy Fen on his return to action at Lingfield.
Welsh Champion Hurdle third Wilful is prominent in the market for Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, along with Greatwood fifth Fiercely Proud, trained by Ben Pauling.
Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle – Sky Bet and Paddy Power prices: 3 Alexei, Mondo Man, 9/2 Wilful, 9 Fiercely Proud, 10 Helnwein, 12 Faivoir, 16 Indeevar Bleu, Joyeuse, Live Conti, Sticktotheplan, 20 Wreckless Eric, 25 Hardy Du Seuil, Hot Fuss, 33 Give It To Me Oj, King William Rufus, Welsh Charger.
