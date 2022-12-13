Ascot has moved to scotch speculation that should Friday and Saturday’s scheduled meetings be lost to the inclement weather, they could switch the cards to Sunday or Monday.

The two-day card includes a pair of Grade Two contests, with the Porsche Kennel Gate Novices’ Hurdle and the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase on Friday, and the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle on Saturday. However, the prospects for both cards to get the green light are receding, with frost in the ground and no sign of a thaw before the weekend.