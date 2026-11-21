A review of the action from Ascot on Saturday afternoon.

Moores Blow hot in 1965 Blow Your Wad's stamina eventually kicked in as he landed the Grade 2 Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday. The 11/8 favourite was the first of the three runners off the bridle as Doyen Quest took them along under Tristan Durrell for Dan Skelton with the Twiston-Davies' Master Chewy in hot pursuit. However, Jamie and Josh Moore's eight-year-old rallied between the final two flights and engaged into another gear when challenging between his rivals, Freddie Mitchell pushing him out to prevail by three-quarters-of-a-length from the gutsy runner-up, Doyen Quest. Gary Moore, stable representative, said: “Turning down the hill I didn’t think he would be here (in first). He has been slow to come to hand this season, and he had a little bit of a setback just over a week ago. “He missed a couple of days, and with the other two having a run under their belt, I thought they would do him for fitness, but obviously his stamina showed. He is a genuine three miler, and he wants all of that trip. “They don’t like running them over their correct distances first time as you can tear the guts out of them, probably not much today on decent ground, but on soft ground, what you normally expect this time of year it would be testing “It was a good starting place today. What the boys decide to do with him after this will be their problem, not mine. “Early on, they were talking about the Grand National, whether that will be thing or not I don’t know. He certainly stays well enough, and jumps well enough, and he goes on reasonable ground. He is just an unbelievable horse really.”

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Mitchell said: “He always needs stoking up. With no one really wanting to make it, the idea was we could have done everything from the front, as he always finds a short burst of speed. "As you saw last season in the Ultima, he landed over the last and took off like a rocket. “You never know how long that will last for, but if you are on the front end it shouldn’t matter. “When we quickened down the hill I was more than happy to sit off them, and get a breather into him and get a tow into the race from that point. “I gave him a squeeze after the last down the back, and turning in they were always going to ride very tight, but, if it could open up for me, I was always going to pick up as I felt I had plenty left. "Once he landed over the last he was never going to stop in front as he might have a little look, but he will always gallop to the line. "You couldn’t be one hundred percent confident today as he was the only one that hadn’t had a prep run. “I do think stamina wise that the Grand National wouldn’t be an issue, as he has always got plenty left, and he is not over exuberant in a race, so he will always hold a little bit back when he needs to. Hopefully that would be the aim for him. “It is very cool to get my first Grade Two win at Ascot, and on this horse, as the Moores and the owners gave me my first Grade One ride on him last season in the Ascot Chase, so it is nice to repay them a little bit.”

Grade 2 glory for Durrell Skelton soon went one better than with Doyen Quest when his Kateira (11/8) won the following Grade 2 Ladbrokes Hurdle under an excellent ride from Durrell. The nine-year-old mare cut out the running and set a sedate early pace with Durrell gradually winding things up from the front end as the contest wore on. In the home straight he made a beeline for the stands' side, forcing Nico de Boinville to switch on Lucky Place (8/11 favourite), and that was the place to be with a good jump at the final hurdle sealing matters. Kateira was pushed out for a one-and-a-half length success from Lucky Place, this ninth win of her career a new high following on from Listed and big handicap successes. Nick Pearce, assistant trainer, said: “She deserved that. It was a complete tactical nightmare, as that was the scenario that we didn’t discuss in the car on the way down. “We just thought, naturally, that Nico (de Boinville, on Lucky Place) would go forward and we would sit and follow. "We were always going to try and not let it turn into a battle from a long way out to just have one run at him. “Myself, and Stephen (Bough, joint-owner) stood there watching, thinking this wasn’t Plan C, D, E, or F. "Tristan is sensible. He has really stepped into the role behind Harry (Skelton), and he made a smart decision, and it worked really well. “She is a hardy filly that would lie down for you. She is a really gutsy filly. She was fourth in this race last season, but she is a good, hardy, fun horse, who is nine, and has now won a Grade Two. “Tiffany finally got her Group One this season as a six year old, so it might be the thing to do and have a go at the Mares’ Hurdle at that time of year. "I work for a man who knows the entry book inside out, and he will find another good option for her before that. “She owes us nothing, and she has made herself quite valuable as a broodmare “It is most likely her last season, but Stephen has got the two-year-old relative to her, so that will be out in the next couple of years to keep the family going. “When they are as uncomplicated as she is it makes life training horses easy.”

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Kat pounces for O'Brien Quick ground might be causing frustration to plenty, but the Fergal O’Brien team were more than happy to see fast conditions at Ascot after Katarcice doubled his tally over hurdles. The gelded son of Balko bounced back to winning ways after going one better than his second at Warwick last time out when adding to his win at Stratford back in October in the Ascot Shared Ownership Weekend Novices’ Hurdle. Moving into a lead he would not surrender around the home turn, the 4/1 chance had his task made all the more easier after odds-on favourite, The Walk, unseated Dylan Johnston at the penultimate flight whilst still holding every chance. Only needing to be kept up to his work, Katarcice found plenty up the run-in to defeat hurdling debutant Vedivici by a length and a quarter. Sally Randell, assistant trainer, said: “We are buzzing as it is an Ascot winner. We had some of the only owners in the country praying it doesn’t rain! He has run well every single time since we have got the ground right, as he wants quick ground. “This horse wants to win. He got the taste for it at Stratford, and has really thrived since. He was a bit unlucky at Warwick as he got outpaced on a bit quicker track, but then flew home.” “The reason we were coming here was for the last race, but at the last minute we decided to put him in this race. We deliberated over declarations as we thought ‘Can we beat The Walk?’ “We thought they were very closely matched. We put it up to him, and we pushed the pace. "He was unfortunate to unseat, but I think we had him under a little bit of pressure, and I think it was our race anyway.”

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Rest of the card The outcome of the Ladbrokes Get Your Free Racing Bet Today Mares’ Handicap Hurdle might have taken a while for officials to decide, but it was a result that rang sweet in the ears of conditional jockey Ciaran O’Shea. It looked, at first glance, that the seven pound claimer was going to have to settle for a dead-heat at best aboard the Harry Fry-trained Miss Goldfire, who flashed past the post as one with Love Of Neymore. However, after a lengthy wait, it was the daughter of Yeats that was declared the winner of the extended three-mile prize by a nose, much to the delight of O’Shea, who was tasting victory at the Berkshire track for the first time in his career. O’Shea said: “I hadn’t got a clue if I had won or not. When they made us wait so long I thought it was a dead-heat, but I was delighted to hear number seven called out. “It was a massive buzz to win in a neck and neck finish. It just made it that bit more special, especially with it being around here. “Her best form in the summer was around three miles on nice ground, and we got that again today. “It was probably a bit soft for her at Sandown Park last time, and the trip was too short in that grade. “At this sort of level she needs three miles, and this sort of ground, and that is what has made the difference today.”

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Cian Collins heaped plenty of praise on jockey Jamie Scallan after Brandt (9/2) continued his recent revival when following up his recent win at Cheltenham with a gutsy success in the Restorations UK Berkshire National Handicap Chase. In what turned into a real attritional test, the son Affinsea made the most of his assured fitness, to grab the second ‘National’ success of his career with a tenacious display from the front in the £75,000 contest. As his rivals fell away one-by-one, it was left to last year’s winner, and 13/8 favourite, Rock My Way, who was conceding over a stone to the eventual winner, to throw down the final challenge to the Cian Collins-trained runner over the last two fences. Although Rock My Way held every chance at the last, it was not to be, with Brandt, who won last year’s Dublin National, continuing to find more before prevailing by three-quarters of a length to give both Collins, and Scallan, their first winner at the course. Collins said: “Race fitness told, but the jockey was a big help today. He is a real horseman. He never missed a beat on him, and he let him jump to the front, and he let him settle in front. “He was doing a bit much early, but hats off to the jockey, it was a brilliant performance from him. “We changed tactics with him. He used to be keen, and we used to drop him out. He was just getting fed up with that, so we changed tactics and he is like a new horse, and long may it continue. “I knew our lad would stay, but I was a bit worried that he would do a little bit too much for the first mile, but he is a real stayer, and he has a lot of ability. It was great to get that win today. “He has won two Nationals, and hopefully we might not be finished yet. He will keep improving. "We might aim him for an Irish Grand National, but we will look after him, and see where we go.”

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Ben Pauling will look at Graded race options for Vanderpoel, who maintained his unbeaten start to the new campaign when getting the better of a pulsating finish in the Vietti Barolo Hurst Park Handicap Chase. After making a triumphant return over course and distance last month, the gelded son of Sholokhov looked set to collect in clear-cut fashion after bursting clear of his rivals between the final two fences in the two-mile-one-furlong prize. However, after jumping the last, the 6/5 favourite saw his advantage swiftly reduced by the rallying Sans Bruit as the pair set up the run in for the dash to the line in the bid for glory in the £100,000 contest. But Vanderpoel was not to be denied, with Ben Jones conjuring enough out of the short-priced market leader to clinch victory by a short-head, much to the relief of the Naunton Downs handler. Pauling said: “He has gone up in the weights, but I’m delighted. He has got so much speed from the back of turning in. I think Ben will say he has gone too soon, because if he waited it would have been slightly more comfortable. “He has won, Thank God, and it was a great performance. He had a lot more weight again, and he now can go and step up in class. He is a good horse, we just need to wait a bit longer on him.” And following the win, Pauling hinted that the Grade Two Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase at Kempton Park on December 27th could be next on the agenda. Pauling added: “The Desert Orchid would probably be an obvious choice. The Clarence House Chase also be a target, but he is not one you can run every three or four weeks, so it would probably be one or the other. “That was a quick enough turn around for him, so he needs a bit of time. I think he is so fast, and we could ride him better. I would be leaning towards Kempton Park, as it would probably be an easier race, and I think the track there will suit him even better.”