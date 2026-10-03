Ascot review and free video replays: So Regal on top for Billy Loughnane and the Gosdens

A review of the pick of the action from Ascot on Saturday.

So easy in October So Regal (11/10 favourite) returned to winning ways in the Listed BetMGM British EBF October Stakes at Ascot. The three-year-old, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was progressive in the spring, winning her maiden and a novice over a mile before finishing second at this level and fifth in the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes in August on her latest start. Eased in grade and returned to seven furlongs, So Regal raced in touch with the leaders under Billy Loughnane before quickening to take up the running with a furlong to run, keeping on well to win by a length and a quarter and the same from American Gal and Secret History. Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: "She's very straightforward. The Gosden team filled me with confidence beforehand, her form had been very good into the race. She relaxed with cover and quickened away well the last furlong. "I think when she got the rail it gave her a little bit of confidence to run towards, she wasn't doing loads in front. She's got a fantastic cruising speed and, hopefully, back up in grade that will be seen to better effect."

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Air Force lands Listed prize Air Force One (17/2) continued his good run of form when successfully stepping up in grade for the Listed BetMGM Rous Stakes. Geoff Oldroyd's charge ended a frustrating run with victory at York in August and after returning to the Knavesmire to finish sixth, Air Force One won the Portland Handicap at Doncaster's St Leger Festival under Clifford Lee. With PJ McDonald back in the saddle, Air Force One picked up well to deny the veteran Group 1 winner Regional by a short-head with 11/4 favourite Tuco Salamanca a length back in third. McDonald told ITV Racing: "He's a horse that's really turned the corner this year and I think credit goes to the girls here at his head [leading Air Force One in] and to Geoff because he's an old sprinter and they've just kept him right. "They don't do much with him, keep him happy. He lets them know when he's happy, he lets them know when he's not happy. Me and Charlie [Bond, owner] were a little bit worried about the draw beforehand but I got a lovely spot, travelled so well and, to be fair, I kind of knew this track would suit him. He stays the five really, really well and it was just what we needed." It was the perfect start to a big weekend for Bond who will head to ParisLongchamp on Sunday to watch Marvelman in the Qatar Prix de le Foret. "Geoff has done a fantastic job," Bond said of Air Force One. "He's improved all year to win two huge handicaps and it was worth a shot at a listed race, really good. "Marvelman, I just hope he runs his York race rather than his Haydock race. I think the ground will be perfect for him but it's one of the toughest Group 1s."