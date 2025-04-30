Ascot results and reports | Progressive Sardinian Warrior shines

A review of the pick of the action from Ascot's 'trials day' card as Big Mojo won the big three-year-old sprint.

Mojo makes big impression The speedy Big Mojo held on to make a winning reappearance in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot. Big Mojo hung left inside the final furlong after quickening up nicely to hit the front, but he had just enough in the tank to hold off Diablo Rojo by half a length with Ain't Nobody a further three-quarters of a length behind in third. The winner, who was ridden by Tom Marquand for trainer Mick Appleby, was sent off the 4/1 joint second favourite. It was a first win over six furlongs for the horse, who had shown plenty of dash as a juvenile, notably winning the Molecomb Stakes over Goodwood's sharp five furlongs.

Paddy Power cut Big Mojo to 14/1 from 25/1 for the Commonwealth Cup itself at the Royal meeting back over the same course and distance in June. However, Appleby suggested that the King's Stand Stakes over five furlongs could be a more suitable target for the horse. He said on Sky Sports Racing: "I would think that (the King's Stand Stakes) would be the way we're thinking. It (whether the horse has trained on) is always the concern when you've got a decent two-year-old and at home he'd been working really well against some of the older horses so we're delighted with him." Owner Paul Teasdale added: "The older horses wouldn't scare us, he's an unusual horse and we know from the Breeders' Cup (fourth at Del Mar) that he's got so much speed. He's got as much speed as he needs. We're entered in both and it's a nice position to be in. "We're absolutely delighted with him. We'll take today and see where we are and Mick will make the right decision."

Warrior fends off Docklands The progressive Sardinian Warrior posted a half-length win over 15/8 favourite Docklands to overcome his toughest task yet in the listed Paradise Stakes at Ascot. Sardinian Warrior, sent off at 5/1 on his first start since an impressive winner of an all-weather handicap at Southwell in November, took the step up in class in his stride to extend his winning run to four for John and Thady Gosden. Sardinian Warrior travelled well on his first start on turf and picked up the running inside the final couple of furlongs from the weakening Harper's Ferry and Tyrrhenian Sea. He soon faced a stern challenge from Docklands who pressed him throughout the final furlong, but he found plenty under Kieran Shoemark and held on well. The front pair pulled four and a quarter lengths clear of Checkandchallenge in third.

Shoemark said: "He's a really talented horse. It was his first day on the grass and it eked out some more improvement. "He's got lots of ability and was just about ready for today's outing and I think he'll come on plenty. He was possibly getting a little bit tired as I found Docklands just getting to me - I think he's a solid miler." Sardinian Warrior was cut to a top price of 10/1 for the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and 14/1 for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. Yashin denies Coltrane a Sagaro hat-trick Yashin, the 11/1 outsider of four, sprang a surprise to beat 4/6 favourite Coltrane in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes on his first start for Michael Bell having been bought out of Jessica Harrington's yard for 80,000 guineas. All looked to be going to plan for Coltrane, who had won the last two editions of the Sagaro Stakes, when he loomed up alongside the front-running Divine Comedy still going strongly. However, Yashin kept finding under Callum Shepherd and gradually edged his way to the front inside the final furlong to win by a length.

The winning rider said: "He's a new recruit to the yard and was well ready for this. I thought Coltrane set a very good standard but perhaps on the day we were a bit better. "He did everything right, he relaxed off a slow tempo and was competitive when he got to the broadside of Coltrane. He ultimately did it really well." Yashin was cut to as short as 7/1 in a place for the Chester Cup, though is as big as 16/1 with other firms, including Sky Bet. Approach holds the aces in Ascot opener Wise Approach established himself as a Royal Ascot contender when making a winning debut for Charlie Appleby in the Two-Year-Old Trial at Ascot on Wednesday. Wise Approach, a million guineas purchase as a yearling by Godolphin, was sent off the 16/5 joint-favourite and quickened up well between rivals under William Buick to lead home a couple of opponents with past experience. He beat Super Soldier, a winner on debut at Leicester, by half a length with Siren Suit a neck back in third.

Wise Approach boasts a smart sprint pedigree as he's by Mehmas, runner-up in the 2016 Coventry Stakes, and is a half-brother to Perfect Power who won the 2021 Norfolk Stakes. It seems likely that one of those races will be on his agenda at Royal Ascot in June. Buick said: "Perfect. It was lovely ground as well. He's a horse you'd expect to improve from today and I'm very happy with him. "For this time of the year it rode like a good two-year-old race. He showed a great attitude and plenty to build on."