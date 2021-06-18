Royal Ascot going & weather latest: Ascot passes inspection

Royal Ascot will race as planned on Friday after the track passed a lengthy inspection at 1245.

Heavy and persistent rain overnight and through the morning changed the ground from good to firm to soft, heavy in places. It led to the inspection being called and a delegation of trainers and jockeys joining course officials out on the track. Contingency plans were put in place to stage a ten-race card on Saturday should they be unable to race today. However just after 1.20 the meeting was given the green light. However there are already a number of significant non-runners on the card.

Best Bets for Royal Ascot | Day four

A report from the stewards read: “An inspection was held as a result of concerns over the ground following significant overnight rainfall. Riders, Frankie Dettori, Oisin Murphy and Ryan Moore; Trainers; Aidan O’Brien, Ralph Beckett, and Richard Hannon; the Clerk of the Course representing the Managing Executive, the BHA Senior Course Inspector, and the BHA Director of Equine Health and Welfare were interviewed. Having considered the evidence, the Stewards were satisfied that racing could commence.” Trainer Ralph Beckett was part of the delegation that checked the course, and told ITV Racing: “It’s pretty soft, but it’s safe and it will be fine. “They’ll move a few rails around, the stalls for the Coronation will be moved so that they keep off the used ground. “There’s always a difference between the straight and the round course. On the straight course while it may be loose on top it has a very firm base and not far from the top, so however wet it looks they quickly go through to a much quicker base. “In my opinion it’s fine. I’m sure they’ll keep reviewing it and keep talking to the jockeys through the day – if I was a betting man I would bet on us getting through the card.”

