Ascot Saturday review: River Nymph lands Victoria Cup

Nymph up for the Cup

River Nymph, tipped at 20/1 by Chris Day in his Weekend View column and the headline selection in this week's Catching Pigeons, came with a sustained run to win the tote+ Victoria Cup.

Sent off an 11/1 chance, Adam Kirby brought the winner with his run down the stands’ side with over a furlong to run.

He was in front 50 yards from the finish and fended off the late thrust of Eagleway (80/1) and Escobar (18/1) to win by half-a-length and a head.

Zip (28/1) was towards the fore throughout and ran a big race for Richard Fahey in fourth.