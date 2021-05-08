Ascot Saturday review: River Nymph lands Victoria Cup

River Nymph, tipped at 20/1 by Chris Day in his Weekend View column and the headline selection in this week's Catching Pigeons, came with a sustained run to win the tote+ Victoria Cup.
Sent off an 11/1 chance, Adam Kirby brought the winner with his run down the stands’ side with over a furlong to run.
He was in front 50 yards from the finish and fended off the late thrust of Eagleway (80/1) and Escobar (18/1) to win by half-a-length and a head.
Zip (28/1) was towards the fore throughout and ran a big race for Richard Fahey in fourth.
15:40 Ascot Click here for full result and FREE video replay
1 6 River Nymph 11/1
2 27 Eagleway (FR) 80/1
3 4 Escobar (IRE) 18/1
4 28 Zip 16/1
5 21 Harrison Point (FR) 28/1
Winning Trainer: C G Cox. Winning Jockey: A Kirby
Albaflora (4/1 favourite) is a filly on the up and ran away with the tote+ Pays More At tote.co.uk Buckhounds Stakes on her seasonal reappearance.
Ralph Beckett's charge was progressive in handicaps last season and took her form to a new level with this seven lengths victory over for Tribal Craft.
It was a further seven-and-a-half lengths back to Without A Fight in third.
14:30 Ascot Click here for full result and FREE video replay
1 11 Albaflora 4/1 f
2 12 Tribal Craft 50/1
3 10 Without A Fight (IRE) 9/2
Winning Trainer: R M Beckett. Winning Jockey: Rossa Ryan