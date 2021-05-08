Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
River Nymph edges home in the Victoria Cup

Ascot Saturday review: River Nymph lands Victoria Cup

By Sporting Life
16:55 · SAT May 08, 2021

Nymph up for the Cup

River Nymph, tipped at 20/1 by Chris Day in his Weekend View column and the headline selection in this week's Catching Pigeons, came with a sustained run to win the tote+ Victoria Cup.

Sent off an 11/1 chance, Adam Kirby brought the winner with his run down the stands’ side with over a furlong to run.

He was in front 50 yards from the finish and fended off the late thrust of Eagleway (80/1) and Escobar (18/1) to win by half-a-length and a head.

Zip (28/1) was towards the fore throughout and ran a big race for Richard Fahey in fourth.

15:40 Ascot Click here for full result and FREE video replay

1 6 River Nymph 11/1

2 27 Eagleway (FR) 80/1

3 4 Escobar (IRE) 18/1

4 28 Zip 16/1

5 21 Harrison Point (FR) 28/1

Winning Trainer: C G Cox. Winning Jockey: A Kirby

Stunning return from Albaflora

Albaflora (4/1 favourite) is a filly on the up and ran away with the tote+ Pays More At tote.co.uk Buckhounds Stakes on her seasonal reappearance.

Ralph Beckett's charge was progressive in handicaps last season and took her form to a new level with this seven lengths victory over for Tribal Craft.

It was a further seven-and-a-half lengths back to Without A Fight in third.

Albaflora saunters to victory at Ascot

14:30 Ascot Click here for full result and FREE video replay

1 11 Albaflora 4/1 f

2 12 Tribal Craft 50/1

3 10 Without A Fight (IRE) 9/2

Winning Trainer: R M Beckett. Winning Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content