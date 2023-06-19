The Daniel and Claire Kubler training partnership take a scientific approach to the training of racehorses and ASTRO KING may provide the solution to Wednesday's Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

The Lambourn-based husband and wife team took charge of this former Sir Michael Stoute-trained six-year-old a couple of months ago, and he ran a very nice race for them at York last month when finishing fourth in the Sky Bet Hambleton Handicap, a really competitive contest over this distance of a mile.

The result doesn't quite tell the whole story as Astro King and Richard Kingscote were forced to wait for room halfway up the home straight before switching for a run. Under hands and heels, he was keeping on well inside the final furlong and can now run off the same mark here.

That mark of 99 is 3lb lower than when Astro King finished fourth in this race last year and just 1lb higher than when finishing second in 2021 which was a desperately unlucky defeat as he beat 19 rivals on the stands side but was nearly five lengths behind Real World who bolted clear of the far side group.

As things turned out, the winner was a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper that day.

At York, it looked like the move from Newmarket may have rekindled Astro King's spark as he travelled really well throughout. Another crack at the Hunt Cup is bound to have been the main target and he has every chance of making it third time lucky.

Earlier, in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, Frankie Dettori will be hopeful of another winner at Royal Ascot aboard Prosperous Voyage who he steered to victory at Epsom on Derby Day.

Ralph Beckett's filly could have a class edge again based on her 1000 Guineas second and defeat of a below-par Inspiral in last year's Falmouth Stakes, but it is puzzling to see the Epsom runner-up RANDOM HARVEST at such a big price.

This progressive sort put together some excellent runs at Ascot last season, finishing second in the Kensington Palace Handicap at this meeting before going one better over the course and distance in July.

She improved again when beaten half a length in a listed race at Haydock in August and then won a Group Three in Italy on her final start of the campaign.

Random Harvest's game effort at Epsom suggests there is more to come and, with a three pound pull for three-quarters of a length, the available odds are a bit disrespectful.