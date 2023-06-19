He's writing exclusively for Sporting Life Plus at Royal Ascot. Check out Simon Holt's best bets for the opening day.

Recommended bets: 0.5pts each-way Mitbaahy in 3.40 Royal Ascot 1pt win Isaac Shelby in 4.20 Royal Ascot 1pt win Zoffee in 5.00 Royal Ascot 2pts win Vauban in 6.10 Royal Ascot ITV selections: Modern Games 2.30 Royal Ascot, Bobsleigh 3.05 Royal Ascot, MITBAAHY (ew) 3.40 Royal Ascot, ISAAC SHELBY 4.20 Royal Ascot, ZOFFEE 5.00 Royal Ascot, Bolshoi Ballet 5.35 Royal Ascot, VAUBAN 6.10 Royal Ascot

IT could pay to wait for the final race on day one of Royal Ascot for the first banker bet of the meeting as VAUBAN may well be in a different league to his rivals in the Copper Horse Handicap. The Willie Mullins-trained French import was talked of as a future Melbourne Cup contender after winning the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2022 having previously won in Listed company on the Flat as a three-year-old. Since then Vauban has continued to perform well in the highest class over hurdles and was beaten three lengths into second by his stable-companion State Man at Punchestown in late April having previously finished fourth behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle. Ryan Moore's mount has a jumps rating of 160 and only 101 on the Flat which, given the 35/40lb difference between the two scales suggests he could be around a stone less effective without anything to jump and still win.

The market hasn't missed him, but Mullins doesn't miss too often with his runners at this meeting either and Vauban should take all the beating against some exposed handicappers. Mullins and Moore team up again in the Ascot Stakes in which Bring On The Night seeks to improve on his second 12 months ago when going down by three-quarters of a length to Coltrane. The winner has achieved much since and will be strongly-fancied for Thursday's Gold Cup, but those immediately behind haven't found the same improvement so that a 3lb rise for this chestnut looks about right. While absent since, Bring On The Night's trainer is bound to have him well primed but a high draw this time (as opposed to stall three last year) will make life slightly harder given that inside positions dominated the finish that day. A high draw is also a slight reservation with regard to the chances of ZOFFEE going one better than his excellent second in last month's Chester Cup. Formerly a decent jumper for Philip Hobbs, this seven-year-old has developed into a more than useful Flat stayer, and he was caught only close home on the Roodee where the soft ground conditions would have suited the winner Metier much better. Zoffee's best form has tended to come on a drier surface which makes that effort all the more meritorious and, despite the draw, he should again be thereabouts. Earlier, Highfield Princess and Coolangatta dominate the market in the King's Stand Stakes, and it is difficult to knock their credentials. The former was a revelation last season after finishing sixth here in the Platinum Jubilee and the Aussie challenger Coolnagatta is probably the best back home if not having quite the aura of last year's winner Nature Strip.