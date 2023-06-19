He's writing exclusively for Sporting Life Plus at Royal Ascot. Check out Simon Holt's best bets for the opening day.
0.5pts each-way Mitbaahy in 3.40 Royal Ascot
1pt win Isaac Shelby in 4.20 Royal Ascot
1pt win Zoffee in 5.00 Royal Ascot
2pts win Vauban in 6.10 Royal Ascot
ITV selections: Modern Games 2.30 Royal Ascot, Bobsleigh 3.05 Royal Ascot, MITBAAHY (ew) 3.40 Royal Ascot, ISAAC SHELBY 4.20 Royal Ascot, ZOFFEE 5.00 Royal Ascot, Bolshoi Ballet 5.35 Royal Ascot, VAUBAN 6.10 Royal Ascot
IT could pay to wait for the final race on day one of Royal Ascot for the first banker bet of the meeting as VAUBAN may well be in a different league to his rivals in the Copper Horse Handicap.
The Willie Mullins-trained French import was talked of as a future Melbourne Cup contender after winning the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2022 having previously won in Listed company on the Flat as a three-year-old.
Since then Vauban has continued to perform well in the highest class over hurdles and was beaten three lengths into second by his stable-companion State Man at Punchestown in late April having previously finished fourth behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle.
Ryan Moore's mount has a jumps rating of 160 and only 101 on the Flat which, given the 35/40lb difference between the two scales suggests he could be around a stone less effective without anything to jump and still win.
The market hasn't missed him, but Mullins doesn't miss too often with his runners at this meeting either and Vauban should take all the beating against some exposed handicappers.
Mullins and Moore team up again in the Ascot Stakes in which Bring On The Night seeks to improve on his second 12 months ago when going down by three-quarters of a length to Coltrane.
The winner has achieved much since and will be strongly-fancied for Thursday's Gold Cup, but those immediately behind haven't found the same improvement so that a 3lb rise for this chestnut looks about right.
While absent since, Bring On The Night's trainer is bound to have him well primed but a high draw this time (as opposed to stall three last year) will make life slightly harder given that inside positions dominated the finish that day.
A high draw is also a slight reservation with regard to the chances of ZOFFEE going one better than his excellent second in last month's Chester Cup.
Formerly a decent jumper for Philip Hobbs, this seven-year-old has developed into a more than useful Flat stayer, and he was caught only close home on the Roodee where the soft ground conditions would have suited the winner Metier much better.
Zoffee's best form has tended to come on a drier surface which makes that effort all the more meritorious and, despite the draw, he should again be thereabouts.
Earlier, Highfield Princess and Coolangatta dominate the market in the King's Stand Stakes, and it is difficult to knock their credentials.
The former was a revelation last season after finishing sixth here in the Platinum Jubilee and the Aussie challenger Coolnagatta is probably the best back home if not having quite the aura of last year's winner Nature Strip.
However, it might be worth taking a bit of each-way about the improving MITBAAHY who won three times last season, all over a stiff five furlongs at Hamilton and Sandown (twice) while also looking desperately unlucky not to win at the latter course behind Raasel in July.
Roger Varian's four-year-old needs to step up again but he looks guaranteed to finish well up the hill at Ascot and, despite facing an impossible task against a track bias in the Temple Stakes at Haydock first time out, his fifth place was actually first of the disadvantaged group in the centre of the course.
In the St James's Palace Stakes, the Guineas form in Britain, Ireland and France will be tested by Chaldean, successful at Newmarket, the Irish Guineas winner Paddington and ISAAC SHELBY who was caught close home in the French version.
The quality of the Classic generation across the Channel looks pretty high this season with Ace Impact, Blue Rose Cen and Big Rock all posting very smart performances whereas the jury is still out on the form at Newmarket and The Curragh.
Isaac Shelby's Paris-Longchamp conqueror Marhaba Ya Sanafi has since finished an excellent third behind Ace Impact and Big Rock in a record-breaking Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) at Chantilly while the Guineas third Breizh Sky has won since.
Although he won the Greenham at Newbury in testing conditions first time out, Brian Meehan's colt proved he is equally comfortable on a faster surface when winning the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last summer and, given the strength of his performances, he looks a bit underestimated in the betting.
